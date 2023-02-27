Derek Jeter Sweetly Carries Daughter Bella on the Beach in Rare Photo: 'How Do You Stop Time?'

Derek Jeter is dad to three daughters: River, 14 months, Story, 4, and Bella, 5

Published on February 27, 2023 03:50 PM
Photo: Derek Jeter/Instagram

Derek Jeter isn't ready for his little girls to grow up.

The former New York Yankees star, 48, shared a rare photo to Instagram Sunday featuring daughter Bella, 5, as he carries her across the sand during a beach vacation.

The sweet picture shows Jeter standing in front of the ocean surrounded by palm trees as he holds Bella and she rests her head on his shoulder and wraps her arms around his neck. Bella wears a striped Roxy tankini while her dad wears navy board shorts and black sunglasses.

"How do you stop time??" Jeter mused in the caption.

Along with Bella, Jeter and wife Hannah also share daughters River, 14 months, and Story, 4.

Earlier this month, the athlete appeared on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he talked about life with his daughters and shared whether they're into athletics like their dad.

"It's controlled chaos. It's school pick-ups, drop-offs, they do my nails, my toenails, makeup, lipstick. It's the greatest thing I've ever experienced though, my girls, they are the absolute best," he said.

Asked if his girls have taken any interest in baseball or softball, Jeter said they're a little young but they did enroll their oldest daughter in tennis.

"My wife used to play tennis so we put our oldest in tennis lessons when she was about 4 years old," he shared. "I was pretty proud because she would actually be pretty good for the 15 minutes that she would focus and then it's going to drawing in the clay."

He went on to note that Bella is definitely "not lacking in confidence when it comes to sports."

"One day we're taking her to practice and I say, 'Bella, are you ready to go to tennis practice?' And she says, 'I don't want to go,' and I say, 'That's fine we'll find something else for you to do. But why don't you want to go?' "

"She says, 'Dad, I already know how to play.' So she is not lacking in confidence when it comes to sports," Jeter said with a laugh.

