Double Surprise! Derek Blasberg and Nick Brown Welcome Twins via Surrogate: 'This Bliss Is Real'

Derek Blasberg thanks their "marvelous surrogate" for "making this longtime dream a reality" while announcing the birth of the twins, a baby boy and a baby girl

A pair of surprises!

Derek Blasberg and Nick Brown welcomed twins — baby girl Elizabeth Grace Blasberg Brown and baby boy Frederick Noah Blasberg Brown — via surrogate on Tuesday, May 18, at 2:35 a.m. and 2:40 a.m., respectfully, they revealed on Instagram Thursday.

"Welcome to the world, Grace and Noah," writes Blasberg, 39, who is a prominent celebrity fashion writer and head of fashion and beauty at YouTube. "... I am humbled and honored by the arrival of these two magnificent, glorious angels. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to @nickbrown for being a wonderful life partner, best friend and now co-parent."

"Thank you to our marvelous surrogate for making this longtime dream a reality," he adds. "Thank you to anyone who was raised in or started their own non-traditional family, and blazed a path for us to start ours. And thank you to our incredible support system of friends, relatives, coworkers, medical professionals, and everyone else (even the lawyers!) who've joined us on this journey."

Blasberg says, "Whoever said 'it takes a village to raise a child' wasn't a same-sex parent having kids via an out-of-state surrogacy at the tail end of a global pandemic. It took so many villages (and counties, and states, etc) to start our family and we're profoundly grateful to all of them. This bliss is real."

The new parent concluded his caption by "sending lots of love, positive vibes, and a new dad's optimism for the future to every single person on this planet," and joking that he will "see you in 18 years, everyone!"

Imaginary co-founder Brown shared another sweet photo of the newborns, writing, "And in a flash, everything changes. Elizabeth Grace Blasberg Brown and Frederick Noah Blasberg Brown barreled into this world on May 18th. I couldn't love both of them (and @derekblasberg) more 👶 👶❤️❤️."

Several celebrities congratulated the new parents in the comment sections, including Kris Jenner, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Tan France and Jenna Bush Hager, who wrote, "Twin power. Life is so much better as a twin, am I right, @barbara.p.bush? So thrilled for you. ❤️❤️."