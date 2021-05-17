Denise Richards on Teaching Daughters 'Responsibility' with Social Media: 'It's Very Challenging'

Denise Richards is grappling with how to handle social media in regards to her teenagers.

The actress, 50, who shares daughters Sami, 17, and Lola, 15½, with ex Charlie Sheen, spoke with Parents.com and shared how she tries to advise her kids on how they should use social media responsibly.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I really do think it's not healthy for kids at all and there's a responsibility with it," said Richards, adding, "When I get negative comments, there's times where even at my age it still hurts and it's hard. ... I'm still having those conversations, and they're endless, and it's very challenging."

Celebrating Sami's 17th birthday in March, Richards shared a gallery of her daughter on Instagram, tagging her account and writing, "Can't believe my beautiful baby girl is 17!!!! Time flies by so fast, so amazed the beautiful young woman you've become."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

RELATED: Denise Richards' Daughter Eloise, 9, Recently Said 'Dad' for the 'First Time': 'Greatest Gift'

"Although a part of me would give anything to have those years back when you were little. I cherish those precious moments," she continued. "I love you so much Sami girl. I'm so proud of you. You're beyond beautiful inside and out and so compassionate."

When Lola turned 15 last June, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum paid tribute to the "beauty," writing on Instagram that she is "so proud of the sweet, compassionate, funny, strong, girl you've become."

"My social 🦋... always a ray of sunshine ☀️ & Always so happy & positive no matter what the circumstances are," Richards added. "I love that about you. I'm proud to be your mom & I love you so much."

Richards is also mom to 9-year-old daughter Eloise, whom she adopted in 2011. The mom of three told Parents.com that Eloise — who was diagnosed with a deletion in chromosome 8, a chromosomal disorder that causes developmental delays — is "a sweet little angel and the happiest little girl, and the littlest things make her so happy."