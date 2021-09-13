Denise Richards 'Saddened' by Daughter's 'Hell House' Claim, Source Says: She 'Set Normal Rules'

After 17-year-old Sami Sheen made allegations of an "abusive" household, a source tells PEOPLE that the teen "didn't want to follow" mom Denise Richards' standard parental rules

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum's eldest Sami, whom she shares with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, alleged in TikTok uploads last week, as reported by Page Six, that she moved out of Richards' home and in with Sheen, complaining about being "trapped" at her mom's place. (The posts have since been made private.)

"Now," she wrote, per the outlet, "finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self love, and dropped out of high school :)"

Charlie, 56, said via his publicist Jeff Ballard, "Sam is amazing. I love her and all my children unconditionally. We're having a ball. GED here we come."

A source tells PEOPLE that Richards, 50, "set normal rules that any parent would be setting," but Sami was defiant.

"She's a mom and a parent and there are rules. [Sami] didn't want to follow the rules," says the source, adding, "Charlie didn't support implementing Denise's rules. He has a different way of parenting and Sami decided to live with her dad."

"Denise loves her daughter very much and she's saddened by the situation," the source adds.

Richards shares daughters Sami and Lola Rose, 16, with ex-husband Charlie, and the actress later welcomed daughter Eloise Joni, 10, in 2011. Charlie has three other children from other relationships: Cassandra, 36, and 12-year-old twin sons.

In 2019, Richards, who's married to Aaron Phypers, told PEOPLE, "I think that my daughters will tell you that I'm a strict parent." She previously revealed she had installed security cameras outside her home to prevent Sami from going out to meet with boys without permission.

"I definitely have rules and boundaries, and there's consequences," she continued at the time, adding that doesn't let her daughters "do whatever they want."

Back in March, Richards celebrated Sami's birthday on Instagram by writing, "Can't believe my beautiful baby girl is 17!!!! Time flies by so fast, so amazed the beautiful young woman you've become," alongside a photo of her.