Denise Richards 'Saddened' by Situation with Daughters, Says Source: She 'Wants to Protect Her Kids'

Denise Richards continues to be saddened by the ongoing situation involving her daughters.

The actress shares 17-year-old Sami and 16-year-old Lola with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, and a judge ruled on Monday that Sheen no longer pay child support, news that came three weeks after Sami alleged on TikTok that she felt "trapped" at her mom's and "finally moved out of the hell house."

A source close to Richards, 50, tells PEOPLE that Sami has been living with Sheen, 56, but Lola "does not live with Charlie" — she "lives with both of her parents and stays with Charlie when Denise is out of town. When Denise is back, Lola will be with her."

"Denise loves Sami very much and Sami loves her. Denise is very saddened by the entire situation," the source adds. "She's a mother who wants to protect her kids. They need structure and rules and Charlie is very permissive. Denise just wants the best for them."

Reps for Sheen and Richards did not respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

After Sami's public claims last month, a source explained to PEOPLE that Richards "set normal rules that any parent would be setting," but Sami was defiant.

"She's a mom and a parent and there are rules. [Sami] didn't want to follow the rules," said the source, adding, "Charlie didn't support implementing Denise's rules. He has a different way of parenting and Sami decided to live with her dad. Denise loves her daughter very much and she's saddened by the situation."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum is married to Aaron Phypers and is also mom to daughter Eloise Joni, 10. Charlie has three other children from other relationships: Cassandra, 36, and 12-year-old twin sons.