When Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers tied the knot in an intimate ceremony, the three other loves of her life were alongside celebrating: her daughters.

Reflecting on her and Phypers’ Sept. 8 nuptials, Richards, 47, shared a sweet photo to Instagram Wednesday of her girls — Sam, 14, Lola, 13, and Eloise, 7 — that was captured at her Malibu wedding, which was attended by the bride and groom’s closest family and friends.

“Missing my beautiful girls … I’m sure every parent can relate to juggling the family & working. Miss them so much,” Richards, who appears to be filming in Connecticut, began the post.

“This was taken at our wedding @aaronwilliamcameron #Lola #Eloise #Sami,” continued Richards.

In the image, Sam and Lola (whom Richards’ shares with ex-husband Charlie Sheen) flank a smiling Eloise as they each hold bouquets of pink and white roses. For Richards’ special day, her daughters each wore above-the-knee-length dresses — in hues of pink and champagne — and kept their hair down for the summer wedding, which came just two days after PEOPLE exclusively announced Richards’ engagement.

“Denise and Aaron just want a small group of people to be at the wedding, really just their inner circle,” a source told PEOPLE after the engagement. “They’ve both done this before and this time just want to exchange vows in front of the people who are most important.”

Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards JB Lacroix/ Getty Images

For her wedding day, Richards, who will appear on the upcoming season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, chose a very unconventional look.

“I didn’t want to do a traditional wedding dress,” Richards told PEOPLE. “I wore a traditional dress for my first wedding, so I wanted something different this time.”

RELATED: Designer Mark Zunino Defends Denise Richards’ Short Wedding Dress After It Gets ‘Split Opinions’

Designer Mark Zunino only had 24 hours to complete the lace romper design, which featured a detachable tulle skirt.

“My dress was actually a romper which was perfect since we left the reception on Aaron’s motorcycle,” Richards explained. “I didn’t take the tulle skirt off until I got on his bike. I loved the skirt so much I wore it the entire evening.”

“Aaron and I have been together since June 2017. We kept the engagement private,” she shared. “He really wanted to marry on September 8 because eight means infinity.”