Denise Richards' Husband Aaron Phypers Is 'Heartbroken' Over Situation with Charlie Sheen: Source

A source tells PEOPLE "everything is a big party" at Charlie Sheen's house, making it difficult for Denise Richards because there "isn't the same structure going on over there"

Denise Richards and husband Aaron Phypers are equally troubled by the parenting situation with her ex-husband Charlie Sheen.

Amid the ongoing differences that saw 17-year-old Sami move out of Richards' house and live full time with Sheen earlier this year after the teen claimed to be "trapped" there, Phypers is trying to support his wife how he can, a source tells PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Most recently, a judge ruled Monday that Sheen, 56, no longer has to pay child support. He and Richards — who wed back in June 2002, until she filed for divorce in March 2005 — also share 16-year-old daughter Lola. Richards married Phypers in 2018, and they share 10-year-old daughter Eloise Joni.

"Aaron's a kind man. He's in a tough role, but he keeps his cool. He's heartbroken because Denise is heartbroken that Charlie is pulling this after all she has done for him," a source close to the couple says. "He's upset because his wife is upset that Charlie is playing this game with the kids."

Eastwood Ranch Foundation's Wags, Whiskers And Wine Event Credit: JB Lacroix/ Getty Images

"Denise is heartbroken that Charlie has taken this road. She loves those kids," the source adds.

Another insider told PEOPLE that Lola still lives with Richards, but when the actress is working, she goes to live with Sheen until she returns home.

The source says, "She would love for the kids, when she has to film, to stay in her nice house but they go to 'Wonderland' where they can get anything they want."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Denise Richards, Charlie Sheen Credit: Rich Fury/Getty; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

When Sami alleged in TikTok videos last month that she moved in with Sheen, she said she "finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening" and "dropped out of high school."

The source elaborates that at Sheen's house, "everything is a big party."

"There's no homework — it's ice cream and movies and staying up late. There isn't the same structure going on over there. It's a lot more fun than staying at home and finishing school and doing normal activities with your friends."

"Denise's life is those kids and it's always been those kids," adds the source. "Aaron is devastated because she is devastated, and Aaron has been incredibly patient with the kids."

Reps for Sheen and Richards did not respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

After news of Sami's allegations last month, Sheen said via his publicist Jeff Ballard, "Sam is amazing. I love her and all my children unconditionally. We're having a ball. GED here we come."

Another source told PEOPLE last month that Richards "set normal rules that any parent would be setting," but Sami was defiant.

"She's a mom and a parent and there are rules. [Sami] didn't want to follow the rules," said the source, adding, "Charlie didn't support implementing Denise's rules. He has a different way of parenting and Sami decided to live with her dad. Denise loves her daughter very much and she's saddened by the situation."

In 2019, Richards told PEOPLE, "I think that my daughters will tell you that I'm a strict parent."