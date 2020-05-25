Eloise Is 9! Denise Richards Celebrates Youngest Daughter's Birthday in Sweet Instagram Tribute

"Our Eloise turned 9 yesterday ... happy birthday sweet angel," Denise Richards captioned her tribute to her youngest child on Monday

Happy birthday, Eloise Joni!

Denise Richards celebrated her youngest daughter turning 9 on Instagram Monday, sharing a photo of Eloise sitting at a table in front of her birthday cupcakes.

The birthday girl is all smiles as she looks off camera, her face glowing in the light emitting from the candles atop her pull-apart cupcake confection, which is decorated with a beach scene created from colorful frosting.

"Our Eloise turned 9 yesterday ... happy birthday sweet angel. We love you so much ❤️," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 49, wrote in her caption.

Many of Richards' fellow Real Housewives franchise cast members sent Eloise their own wishes in the comments, like Tamra Judge, Dorit Kemsley and Garcelle Beauvais.

"Happy birthday Eloise! 🎂🎈🎉❤️," wrote Kemsley.

When it comes to raising Eloise, whom Richards adopted as a single mom in 2011 (Lola Rose, 14, and Sam, 16, are her daughters with ex-husband Charlie Sheen), the actress couldn't be more thankful — and the situation has a unique set of challenges.

"She can only say a handful of words," Richards told PEOPLE in February 2019 of Eloise, who has a chromosomal disorder that "has caused a lot of developmental delays for her."

"There are times when she feels like her age in understanding, and then other times where it feels she's emotionally 3 years old," the Bravo star added. "It's been challenging. I'm learning every day because they don't really have a road map for her particular case."

Still, Richards was optimistic. "Every child is different," she said. "You take care of your children no matter what is going on with them. I don't know if [Eloise] is ever going to talk like a typical child. But as a parent, you want what's best for your children, and you just do it."