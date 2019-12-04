Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen's Daughters Look So Grown Up in Her 2019 Family Christmas Card

Another year, another family Christmas card!

In celebration of the 2019 holidays, Denise Richards shared her seasonal greeting with her Instagram followers on Monday, which featured her husband, Aaron Phypers, and three daughters: Eloise Joni, 8½, Lola Rose, 14, and Sam, 15. (Richards shares Lola and Sam with ex-husband Charlie Sheen; she previously revealed that Phypers is adopting her youngest, Eloise.)

“Excited to show everyone our 2019 holiday card,” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 48, wrote alongside the photo, which was taken at Richards’ home in Malibu, California.

The image — which features Richards, Phypers, 47, and her children matching in white shirts and jeans — has the words “peace,” “love” and “hope” typed in gold and white text, and “Wishing you happy holidays & a joyous new year!” printed above their names.

“Very blessed to call this family mine. ❤️❤️ #togetherisbetter,” the mother of three wrote in her caption.

The image was met with an outpouring of loving comments from Richards’ followers, who exclaimed how “beautiful” her family is.

“What a great photo of everyone. You have a beautiful family,” wrote one user, while another account holder commented, “Beautiful family photo,” and a third said, “Y’all look like a Hallmark movie ❤️.”

“Is that your daughter on the left? Someone call @voguemagazine — shes going to be a model 👏🏻” wrote another, referencing Richards and Sheen’s eldest daughter Sam, who has long, blonde locks like her mother and sister Lola.

“Aww your oldest looks so much like you!! Beautiful fam 💕💕💕💕” said yet another user, noting Sam being Richards’ lookalike, while an additional follower said, “Beautiful photo! Eloise looks so grown up💓”

Over the summer, Richards opened up to PEOPLE’s Celeb Parents Get Real about the values she holds near and dear to her heart when it comes to raising her children.

“I think that my daughters will tell you that I’m a strict parent,” shared Richards, who previously revealed she had installed security cameras outside her home to prevent her oldest child from going out to meet with boys without her permission.

“I definitely have rules and boundaries and there’s consequences,” the mother of three continued, adding that she doesn’t let her daughters “do whatever they want.”

The actress went on to say that when it comes to parenting her kids, she tries “to follow a lot of the stuff that my parents instilled in me and my sister.”

“They are not judgmental people,” she shared, explaining that her parents raised her to understand that “everyone is equal.”

“That’s something that’s really stuck with me and something that I really want to instill in my daughters,” Richards explained, adding that this lesson is also coming in handy now that two of her girls are teenagers — and sometimes do things she “may not agree with.”

Although one of her daughters in particular can be “extremely headstrong,” Richards also recognizes the positive in that character trait. “My father said, ‘It might be challenging right now, but when she’s an adult, you are going to be so grateful because she is going to be one strong woman,’ ” The Bold and the Beautiful star told PEOPLE.

“And that’s when I was like, ‘Okay, that’s my daughter,’ because I’m pretty sure I was probably very similar with my parents,” Richards added.