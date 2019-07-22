How Denise Richards Avoids Judging Her Daughters for Decisions She 'May Not Agree with'

Denise Richards may not be completely on board with everything her daughters do, but she never wants to come off as a judgmental parent.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and mother to Eloise Joni, 8, Lola Rose, 14, and Sam, 15, recently opened up to PEOPLE’s Celeb Parents Get Real about the values she holds near and dear to her heart when it comes to raising her children.

“I think that my daughters will tell you that I’m a strict parent,” shared Richards, 48, who previously revealed she had installed security cameras outside her home to prevent her oldest child from going out to meet with boys without her permission.

“I definitely have rules and boundaries and there’s consequences,” she continued, adding that doesn’t let her daughters “do whatever they want.”

Richards — who is married to Aaron Phypers — previously revealed that her new husband is adopting her youngest daughter Eloise. The actress shares her two older daughters with ex-husband Charlie Sheen.

The mother of three goes on to say that when it comes to parenting her kids, she tries “to follow a lot of the stuff that my parents instilled in me and my sister.”

“They are not judgmental people,” she shared, explaining that they raised her to understand that “everyone is equal.”

“That’s something that’s really stuck with me and something that I really want to instill in my daughters,” Richards explained, adding that this lesson is also coming in handy now that two of her daughters are teenagers — and sometimes do things she “may not agree with.”

Although one of her daughters, in particular, can be “extremely headstrong,” Richards recognizes the positive values in that character trait as well.

“My father said, ‘It might be challenging right now, but when she’s an adult, you are going to be so grateful because she is going to be one strong woman,’ ” The Bold and the Beautiful star shared with PEOPLE.

“And that’s when I was like, ‘Okay, that’s my daughter,’ because I’m pretty sure I was probably very similar with my parents,” Richards added.

While raising three children is never easy, parenting does come with its incredibly rewarding moments, as Richards goes on to reveal she once received a very nice call from another parent while her kids were at their house.

“The parent called me and told me how polite the girls were and they cleaned up after themselves and they were helping with the younger sibling,” she shared.

“And I was like, ‘Oh wow, it really does sink in,’ because at home they’re not like that,” the actress joked with a laugh. “So I was very proud of them.”