Denise Richards Admits Relationship with Daughter Sami Is 'Strained': 'It's Very Difficult'

Denise Richards' daughter Sami, 17, is still living with Charlie Sheen, whom Richards says sets "different rules" at his house

Denise Richards is giving an update on her relationship with her daughter Sami.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 50, appeared on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live Friday, where she shared that she has a "strained" relationship with her 17-year-old daughter as the teenager continues to live with Charlie Sheen.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Honestly, I have a strained relationship with her," admits Richards, who also shares daughter Lola, 16, with ex Sheen. "It's very difficult. I know we'll get back to where we were eventually but right now, it is strained."

Asked whether Richards was happy about Sami's current living situation, the actress says, "Obviously I would love for her to live with me. She lived with me all these years."

"But I think it's very difficult raising teenagers now and especially in Los Angeles when there's access to everything. We didn't grow up with Postmates and Uber where you have everything that you want," she continues. "There are certain rules and I enforce them. And [at Sheen's], there's different rules at that house and that's okay."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Denise Richards, Charlie Sheen Credit: Rich Fury/Getty; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Richards says Sami is "not in school" and that she does not "agree with certain things" that Sheen does.

"But that's okay. We can agree to disagree," she tells Lewis. Richards notes that she's "not a strict mom," though she does have "rules and boundaries."

Back in October, a source told PEOPLE that at Sheen's household, Sami and Lola tend to have more freedom, whereas Richards and husband Aaron Phypers set more rules at their home. (Sami, in September, referred to Mom's place as a "hell house" where she felt "trapped" before moving in fully with Sheen.)

"She would love for the kids, when she has to film, to stay in her nice house but they go to 'Wonderland' where they can get anything they want," said the source, who claims that "everything is a big party" at Sheen's house.

A separate source, however, said, "Charlie is a terrific dad and his daughters adore him. They enjoy being with him. Charlie is a strict father but fair. The girls have rules at Charlie's house, which includes homework and curfew. The girls are polite and smart and funny and a joy to be with."