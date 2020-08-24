Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"It's a very important thing for any couple to [know] it's okay to reconnect and not feel guilty having your household taken care of," says Denise Richards

Denise Richards Says She and Husband Spend a Weekend Away from Kids Once a Month to 'Reconnect'

For Denise Richards, taking time with her beau to "reconnect" is an important part of what makes her the best parent she can be for her daughters.

"We go to a hotel, where it's just us," Richards explains of their routine under "normal circumstances," adding that she and Phypers "don't feel guilty about it."

"We have our adult time, and I think it's a very important thing for any couple to [know] it's okay to reconnect and not feel guilty having your household taken care of," she says.

Before sharing a little information about the Quantum Reach foundation she and Phypers recently launched (inspired by their love of children and animals), Richards also spoke with Hollis, 37, about the general importance of not being afraid to ask for help.

"I have a nanny. I could not do this work [without one], 1 million percent," says Hollis, who's mom to four children with estranged husband Dave. "I have an incredible co-parent. There's no way that I could do these things if I didn't have help — if I didn't ask for help. And I just feel like it's so important to have that conversation, because most people don't say that."

"There's a lot we can do ourselves but I can't do everything on my own and it actually makes me a better parent, having the help," Richards notes.

"I totally agree," replies the Girl, Wash Your Face writer. "And I think it's a really powerful thing for women to tell other women, 'Hey, this is okay. You have to take care of yourself, you have to take care of your family.' "

Richards recently opened up to The Washington Post about her marriage, putting to rest for good any rumors of infidelity with fellow Housewife Brandi Glanville ("I did not have an affair," she told the outlet).

"There's definitely consistency with the subject matter that comes up on this Housewives season, and that's all I'll say," she said in the July interview. "If I had an open marriage, I would be open about it."

Touching on her relationship with ex Charlie Sheen — who is dad to Lola and Sam (Phypers is in the process of legally adopting Eloise, whom the actress adopted as an infant) — Richards said, "For years, it's been different ups and downs."