Demi Moore 'wouldn't mind balancing out the estrogen' in her house

In an interview which aired tonight on Access Hollywood, actress Demi Moore talked babies with host Nancy O’Dell, who is scheduled to begin maternity leave on Wednesday for her baby girl due in June. Demi admitted that she and husband Ashton Kutcher would love to add a child to their family, which includes Demi’s three daughters — Rumer, 18, Scout, 15 and Tallulah, 13 — from her marriage to Bruce Willis. Constantly battling rumors of a bump, Demi is not currently pregnant — but if she becomes pregnant soon, she knows what she would like to have.

I wouldn’t mind (a boy). I wouldn’t mind a little balance, you know, balancing out that estrogen.

The actress called having a baby "one of the most empowering experiences a woman can have," and if anyone is justified in making such a pronouncement, it is Demi — who delivered each daughter without the aide of an epidural anesthetic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

I did all of mine naturally and I left in two to three hours. I don’t think doing it without drugs is for everybody though so no pressure there!

Source: Access Hollywood

Did you deliver naturally?