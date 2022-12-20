Celebrity Parents Demi Moore Says She's Entering Her 'Unhinged Grandma Era' After Daughter Rumer Announces Pregnancy Rumer Willis announced her first pregnancy with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas on Instagram on Tuesday By Staff Author Published on December 20, 2022 09:25 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Demi Moore. Photo: Dominique Charriau/WireImage Demi Moore is going to be a grandmother! The Charlie's Angels actress' daughter, Rumer Willis, is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, the couple revealed in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday. Already playing the role of proud grandmother, Moore shared their announcement post on her own Instagram. "Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era," Moore, 60, wrote alongside the couple's photos. Bruce Willis Sweetly Kisses Daughter Rumer on the Forehead in Throwback Photo Shared by Actress "So happy for you my love!" she later added in the comments. Emma Heming Willis, who is married to Rumer's father Bruce Willis, also shared her excitement for the mom-to-be. "Baby news is happy news!!! Congratulations @rumerwillis and @derekrichardthomas We are elated over here! 🐣," she wrote on Instagram. Peloton's Selena Samuela Welcomes First Baby, Son Torin James: 'My Little Baby Shark' Rumer and Thomas made the special announcement with a carousel of bump photos. In the first snap, the father-to-be wrapped his hand around her growing belly and gave it a sweet kiss while Rumer smiled. She also showed off her pregnant silhouette as she stood near a window in another image. A photo that featured a very excited Thomas rounded out the set of pictures. RELATED VIDEO: Kate Chastain Is Pregnant with Her First Baby! See the 'Below Deck' Star's Bump Pic The What Lies Ahead actress and her musician/producer beau have been romantically linked since earlier this year. The baby will be the first grandchild for Rumer's parents, Bruce, 67, and Moore. The former couple also share daughters Tallulah, 28, and Scout, 31. The Die Hard actor is also dad to daughters Evelyn, 8, and Mabel, 10, whom he shares with wife Heming Willis.