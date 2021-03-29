"I totally thought that I'd be married, maybe pregnant, by now," she said during Saturday's episode of the podcast The Joe Rogan Experience

Demi Lovato Says She Wants to Adopt: 'I Can’t Really See Myself Even Getting Pregnant'

Demi Lovato is opening up about her future plans to expand her family.

Lovato, 28, revealed that she might want to adopt in Saturday's episode of the podcast The Joe Rogan Experience.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When asked if she wants to have children of her own, she responded, "I used to. I think if anything, I want to adopt, more than anything."

"I don't know, I was engaged to a man last year," the Camp Rock star told Rogan, 53, of her past relationship with ex Max Ehrich. "I totally thought that I'd be married, maybe pregnant, by now. And that's not the case ... I know that my life is not going according to my plan."

Demi Lovato performs onstage during the OBB Premiere Event for YouTube Originals Docuseries "Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil" at The Beverly Hilton on March 22, 2021 Image zoom Demi Lovato | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

She continued, "Life doesn't go according to any plan. So, I could sit here and say, 'Yes, I would love to have children.' But I don't know, because that might change next week. I think in this moment, I want to adopt, for sure."

The Dancing with the Devil artist came out as pansexual during the interview, after opening up about her sexual fluidity in the past. "I also don't know if I'm going to end up with a guy, so I can't really see myself even getting pregnant," she added. "I don't know. I'm so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted off."

RELATED VIDEO: Demi Lovato: It Feels Great to Live In My Truth Fearlessly

She previously said during her March cover interview for Glamour that she "hooked up with a girl and was like, 'I like this a lot more.' It felt better. It felt right."

Lovato has recently been promoting her YouTube Originals docuseries Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, in which she opens up about her split from Ehrich, 29, and her 2018 overdose.

demi lovato Image zoom Demi Lovato | Credit: Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

She recently told PEOPLE that the most important thing she's learned is that her "happiness comes from within and no other source."