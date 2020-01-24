Demi Lovato Desires to Be a Mom at 'Some Point in This Decade': 'I Want to Start a Family'

Demi Lovato has babies on her brain.

The singer, 27, revealed in a new interview with Zane Lowe on New Music Daily for Apple Music’s Beats 1 that she hopes to raise a family of her own in the near future.

“When I think of my future for the decade, I think at some point in this decade I want to start a family. That would be dope,” she shared.

“All of this is great and it’s beautiful and I’m lucky and I’m blessed and I’m grateful. But I’ve learned that clearly if all of this made you happy, I wouldn’t have ended up where I did,” Lovato said, referencing her drug overdose in July 2018.

Speaking of “meaningful relationships,” the star said she’s looking for “soul connections” in her life with the goal of raising her own kids.

“When I think about what makes me happy today, I think about my family. I think about my friends. I think about my team,” she said. “I don’t know what that looks like. I don’t even know if I see it with a man or a woman, but like I just know that at some point I would love to do that this decade.”

Lovato added, “If it doesn’t happen this decade, maybe the next, I don’t know. We’ll see. But I would love to start doing more things that make me happy and worry less about success.”

The musician also opened up about how her priorities have changed in her life.

“For my whole career, I always was like, ‘Oh, I want a Grammy so bad,’ or ‘I want that,’ ‘And a No. 1 here, a No. 1 there.’ All of that stuff is great and if you can accomplish that, that’s awesome. But I just know personally it doesn’t fill that hole inside of me that only love and appreciation and gratitude can fill,” she said.

In the same interview, she candidly shared the inspirations behind her new song “Anyone,” which she will be singing for the first time at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

“I feel really excited and I’m ready. I feel like I’ve been waiting for this moment for so long,” Lovato, 27, said. “It’s going to be hard not to, like, go on stage and just word vomit everything. I just want to go up there and tell my story. It’s only telling a fraction of my story, but it’s still a little bit, and it’s enough to kind of show the world where I’ve been.”

Her last single, “Sober,” came out in June 2018, nearly one month before she overdosed at her home in Hollywood Hills, California, in July 2018. Though Lovato has not officially announced a new album, the new song at the Grammys marks the first solo offering from the star since she left rehab in November 2018.

The 62nd Grammy Awards will air live on Jan. 26 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The telecast will be broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. EST.