11 Best Flower Delivery Services to Make Mother’s Day Extra Special

Moms are real-life superheroes, so dedicating a day to honor them is the least we can do. Calls, cards, texts, or even vaccinated in-person visits are thoughtful ways to remind them how much they mean to you. But if you want to do something extra special (especially after this challenging year), consider sending a beautiful flower bouquet.
Thanks to online flower delivery services, you can place your Mother's Day order while sitting on the couch. Better yet, many companies offer bouquets made by local flower shops and sourced from sustainable farms, so you feel good about your purchase. Professional florists have curated Mother's Day bouquets to make sending flowers easy. Is your mom more of a plant lover? Flower delivery services also carry a wide variety of indoor and outdoor plants that come in stylish pots and baskets.
Shipping delays have been widespread this year, but, thankfully, most online flower shops — like UrbanStems and The Bouqs Co. — are still offering same-day and next-day delivery options. If you'd rather play it safe, select an early delivery date. Not only will that eliminate the stress of a potential late arrival, but she'll also get to enjoy the flower arrangement all week long.
Not sure where to buy flowers? We've rounded up the 11 best flower delivery services to shop from online. Keep scrolling to learn more about each company — plus pick out a fresh flower arrangement to make mom's day.
Want a unique Mother’s Day gift idea? Enjoy Flowers offers flower subscription boxes, so mom can continue to receive arrangements beyond the holiday. You can choose from three different collections, Signature, Farm Fresh, and DIY, and each one has different bouquet sizes and payment plans to meet your budget. Plus, you can have them delivered to her doorstep once a month or every other week. Because Enjoy Flowers takes pride in the quality of its farm-fresh flowers, it guarantees the arrangement will last a week after its arrival. If it doesn’t, the company sends a new bouquet.
Buy It! Farm Fresh Collection, from $44.10; enjoyflowers.com
Urban Stems is your one-stop shop for Mother’s Day thanks to its incredible selection of gifts — including fresh and dried flowers, plants, candles, and subscription boxes. The brand creates modern flower arrangements perfect for trendy moms, such as The Dauphine bouquet, which features dried blooms and willow eucalyptus. What’s more, you can order flowers for next-day delivery nationwide or same-day delivery in New York City and Washington, D.C. Urban Stems’s flowers come straight from a Rainforest Alliance Certified farm to your home.
Buy It! The Dauphine, $130; urbanstems.com
Amazon’s cheap flower delivery service, Benchmark Bouquets, is the brand’s best-kept secret. You can choose from classic flower arrangements like fresh-cut red roses, or surprise your mom with a brightly colored bouquet of mixed florals. Benchmark Bouquets sends the arrangements in their bud phase, so the blooms will open a few days after shipping, allowing mom to enjoy them for longer. Are you a Prime Member? You can place your order on Monday through Thursday before 10 a.m. PT to score overnight delivery — and free shipping, of course.
Buy It! Benchmark Bouquets Flowering Fields, $34.85; amazon.com
The Bouqs Co. delivers responsibly sourced flower arrangements, and even offers a selection of locally crafted bouquets that are available for same-day delivery. If your zip code isn’t included, there is a dedicated shop where you can find next-day flower delivery options; otherwise, you’ll want to place your Mother’s Day order ASAP for on-time arrival. Not only does the company offer special Mother’s Day flower arrangements, but it also has gift bundles, potted plants, and subscription boxes to suit your mom’s style.
Buy It! Head Over Heels, from $54; bouqs.com
The Sill is all about connecting humans to nature, which is why you’ll find a wide selection of houseplants and flower arrangements available for delivery. If your mom is a plant lover, consider this subscription box that will send her a new plant every month. There are also plenty of single-delivery flower bouquets, like this R&R bouquet, specially designed for moms. To make sure your Mother’s Day flowers arrive on May 9, you need to place your order by April 30.
Buy It! White Orchid, $98; thesill.com
BloomsyBox offers single-bouquet deliveries as well as weekly, bi-weekly, and monthly subscription boxes, with single bouquets starting at $55 and subscription boxes starting at $45 per month. With a farm-to-front-door business approach, the flower delivery service sends fresh-cut (and chemical-free) flowers from sustainable farms. Note: You’ll want to make your Mother’s Day purchase by May 4 to ensure it arrives on time.
Buy It! Bloomsy Deluxe Plan, $49.99/month (use code FRESHFLORAL for 12 percent off your first purchase); bloomsybox.com
Thanks to its user-friendly website, ProFlowers makes gift giving a breeze. The brand has a large Mother’s Day selection that includes bouquets for as little as $34 and adorable gift sets with gourmet chocolates. PloFlowers has plenty of bouquets designed by local florists, so you can support individual artisans. Whether you’re a last-minute shopper or ahead of the game, your flower arrangement will be in her hands on Sunday May 9 — check out the same-day delivery shop for fast shipping.
Buy It! Mother’s Day Ranunculus Bouquet, from $45; proflowers.com
Terrain offers unique flowers, succulents, outdoor plants, and so much more. Some plants come in pots, but most flower arrangements don’t include a vase. Don’t worry, the brand has a lot of stylish vases on its site if you want to send one with the flower delivery. While you’re picking out a pretty plant, you can add other Mother’s Day gifts like spa and wellness products to your virtual cart. Terrain’s shipping options are different for each product, so check out the details before making your final call.
Buy It! Fresh Narcissus Cheerful Bunch, $88; shopterrain.com
1-800-Flowers has been a trusted source for flower bouquets for all types of occasions since the company’s start in 1982. In addition to flowers, the popular flower delivery service offers a wide variety of gourmet foods like fruit baskets and chocolate covered strawberries. You can ship flowers overseas thanks to its international flower delivery service, and score free shipping on a selection of flower arrangements.
Buy It! Spring Sentiment Bouquet, from $49.99; 1800flowers.com
Obsessed with plants? Bloomscape’s Mother’s Day shop gives you all the inspiration you need to find the perfect indoor or outdoor plant. The hardest part will be choosing between the huge selection, including its newly released lavender tree and best-selling bromeliad pineapple plant. The package provides tips for care, so your mom will know exactly what to do. Consider placing your order early as shipping varies by location and type of plant.
Buy It! Lavender Tree, $65; bloomscape.com
Whether you want to send a plant or flower arrangement, FTD has an impressive Mother’s Day selection for every budget. This Free Spirit air plant is just $32 (not to mention, super low maintenance), and this In the Gardens luxury bouquet of roses and hydrangeas costs $220. Like other brands, FTD offers same-day delivery options and additional gifts like sweet or savory goodies.
Buy It! Mixed Hydrangea Bouquet, $60; ftd.com
