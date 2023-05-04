'Degrassi' 's Lauren Collins Welcomes Baby No. 2, Son Leo Wilder, After 'Less Than an Hour' of Labor

"It doesn't get more real than childbirth without drugs after a tough pregnancy!" the actress shared in her post announcing her baby boy's birth

Published on May 4, 2023 05:06 PM
Lauren Collins/Instagram
Lauren Collins. Photo: Lauren Collins/Instagram

The Degrassi community just got a little bigger.

Actress Lauren Collins, 36, and husband Jonathan Malen, 35, have welcomed their second baby together, the actress confirmed on Instagram Thursday.

Son Leo Wilder was born on Thursday, April, 27, she shared in the caption of a black-and-white photo of the newborn, revealing his unique entrance into the world.

"On 4.27.23 this guy shot out of the birth canal like a cannonball less than an hour after arriving at the hospital," the new mom of two wrote.

"I asked Jonathan if (after I came out of newborn fog) I would regret posting this photo from RIGHT after giving birth. He said no, it was real," she continued. "And you know what? It doesn't get more real than childbirth without drugs after a tough pregnancy!!!!"

She concluded, "Tell me what is more powerful than the female body, I dare you!!! We love you so much sweet Leo 🦁🧡🦁."

Collins and Malen posed with their newborn son after birth in the second photo. In the third, Collins sits with her two boys — Leo and 3-year-old son Charlie.

The actress, known for her role as Paige Michalchuk on the Canadian teen series, referenced her Degrassi days when announcing she was expecting her second baby.

The actress posted a sweet selfie where she placed her hand on her baby bump while smiling for the photo.

"New Year, New Look, New Baby 👶🏼🥰🙊 Coming Spring '23!!! #hunintheoven," she captioned the picture.

Collins and Malen celebrated son Charlie's second birthday in March and shared sweet pictures from his party on Instagram.

