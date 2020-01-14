Deena Cortese Reveals Why Son CJ, 1, Can't Wear Shoes Yet: 'He Needs Braces on His Feet'

Image zoom Deena Cortese and family Deena Cortese/Instagram

Deena Cortese is fighting back against “ridiculing” she has received over her parenting.

The Jersey Shore personality, 33, spoke out on Instagram Tuesday about why her 1-year-old son Christopher “CJ” John hasn’t been photographed wearing shoes yet, imploring her followers to “please before messaging me telling me what I should do or asking and making comments about why he’s not wearing shoes … maybe ask if I’ve already looked into what you see could be wrong … because more than likely I have.”

Cortese went on to explain that her baby boy has metatarsus adductus, which Johns Hopkins defines as a condition in which “the front part of a child’s foot turns inward” that is “very common.” Most cases, the group says, “resolve without treatment,” and the cause is unknown.

In CJ’s case, he “will be getting night braces to get it corrected,” his mom said. And while CJ has had the condition since birth, Cortese and husband Christopher Buckner “noticed it at 10 months when he started walking.”

“The doctor says it’s common and we’ve been on top of it … unfortunately his right foot has an extreme case and he literally can not get a shoe on,” the TV star explained. “That is why CJ isn’t in shoes and just socks and booties.”

In the text on her post photo — seemingly a response to a direct message about CJ’s lack of shoes — Cortese wrote, “Bc he needs braces on his feet and he can’t wear sneakers … we’ve been to the doctors and xrays.”

“It’s not that I ‘don’t’ put shoes on him … he literally can’t get shoes on his right foot,” she continued, sharing that CJ will be “getting fitted for night braces soon,”

“You shouldn’t call mothers out by telling them what they should do before knowing or asking for facts first,” she advised the person who sent the message. “I got his feet checked as soon as I saw an issue at 10 months old.”

“Anything you guys notice about my son … I most likely noticed it before anyone else … I just didn’t think it was necessary to let anyone know why his feet went the way they do .. or the reason he’s not wearing shoes,” Cortese went on in her post’s caption. “I appreciate the concerning messages but maybe come in asking and not telling … that doesn’t make a mother feel great 🤷🏻‍♀️.”

Cortese and Buckner recently celebrated their only child’s first birthday, throwing him a circus-themed party that would make Hugh Jackman and the entire Greatest Showman cast proud.

CJ was dressed to the nines in a ringmaster outfit (complete with a hat and bow tie!) at his bash, which included a multi-tier big-top cake, huge plush animals, circus-friendly snacks like popcorn and candy, live entertainment — and of course, countless balloons in all the primary colors.

“CJs first birthday party was so amazing this weekend and I’m not gonna lie I did go a little over the top but it’s my first baby and I get excited!” Cortese captioned one collection of images from the big day. “But he enjoyed every minute … smiling. Walking around … playing with all his cousins .. spending time with family that he doesn’t see all the time … playing with all the props and myself as a mother got so many great pictures and videos to show him later on in life to look back in.”

“Some people may not agree on big parties and they feel like they are for the parents … (which is fine) but in a way it’s a memory I’ll never forget for my little one and I have a million videos and pictures he’ll have when he’s older,” the proud mother added.