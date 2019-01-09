Jersey Shore Star Deena Cortese Claps Back After Being Mommy Shamed Over Newborn Son's Outfit

Deena Cortese has no time for mommy shamers.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star shut down commenters who expressed concern about an outfit that her then-2-day-old son Christopher “CJ” John was shown wearing in the second photo of a Monday Instagram post.

“Going home 💙 ( it’s not a jacket .. it’s a onesie and hospital approved it ) we’re not perfect but we got this 👌🏼,” first-time mom Cortese, 31, captioned the photo on behalf of herself and husband Christopher Buckner. “Thank you for the concerns 😘.”

One user commented, “Hospital personnel are NOT cat seat technicians. That ‘onesie’ is definitely NOT safe in a car seat,” while another wrote, “There shouldn’t be that much space in between the legs and the straps and bulky snowsuits/jacket shouldn’t be put on in the car seat.”

Another follower replied, “A CPST would not have approved this bunting in the seat, or allowed the baby to leave with a loose harness like it is.”

Cortese’s Jersey Shore cast mates chimed in with sweet comments to support her. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino commented, “Omg ❤️ I want one,” while Jenni “JWoWW” Farley wrote, “I’m still in awe on [sic] how beautiful he is.”

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi added, “Ah munchkin!!!! The best!”

Cortese posted another photo of baby CJ once they got home, captioning it, “MA! Enough with the pictures 🤣 Uhg I love this kid so much 💙.”

In December, one mom pointed out “car seat guidelines” on Reddit that warn parents against allowing their children to wear coats while riding in a car seat.

Her comments were in line with guidelines published in October by consumerreports.org, which state, “As a general rule, winter coats should not be worn underneath a car seat harness because that can leave the harness too loose to be effective in a crash.”