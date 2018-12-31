Deena Cortese Laments Being 'Still Pregnant' and Is 'Ready' to Meet Son: 'Imagine How I Feel'

Looks like Deena Cortese might be ringing in the new year with a new baby!

The 40-weeks-pregnant Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star shared a baby-bump photo to Instagram on Saturday, putting to rest any speculation that she had given birth already.

“Yes … yes I’m still pregnant … getting a lot of messages and tweets assuming i had the baby bc I haven’t posted since Christmas … but it seems like CJ is just super comfy in mommys uterus,” wrote Cortese, 31, referring to her son on the way, Christopher John, by his nickname.

“Before you comment ‘I feel like you’ve been pregnant forever’ … imagine how I feel … so let’s refrain from that 👌🏼,” continued the mom-to-be. “Hoping he’ll be ready soon because mommy and daddy are super ready to meet him 💙 #40weekspregnant“

Fellow mom-to-be Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi commiserated with her castmate. “He’ll be here soon mama!! Cannot wait to meet my mini meatball!”

Cortese and husband Christopher Buckner revealed their baby news on Instagram in July, when the then-expectant mama posted a photo gallery featuring the couple holding up a onesie that read, “Coming Soon Baby Buckner December 2018.”

“We have a sweet little boy on the way! We are truly blessed and our hearts are filled with so much joy and happiness💙 December can’t come soon enough!” Cortese wrote.

Hours later, the reality star shared a video and photo series from the spouses’ potentially explosive sex reveal, where they first learned she was expecting a boy.

Cortese and Buckner, who tied the knot in October 2017, can both hardly wait to meet the newest member of their family.

“We’ve been getting the baby’s room ready. I just had my baby shower, so we got most of our stuff,” she told PEOPLE in November. “We’re just anxiously waiting for him to arrive. I’m so excited, and now he’s moving more. It’s just amazing. We can’t wait for him to be here.”

Cortese also explained that Buckner has already forged a bond with his son. “Every time he comes home, he talks to the baby,” she said. “And I feel like he’s starting to know his dad’s voice, because every time he hears it, he moves.”