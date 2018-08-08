Bump Love! See Jenni 'JWoww' Farley and Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Rub Deena Cortese's Baby Belly

Deena Cortese‘s son on the way is surrounded by love from his Jersey Shore family!

The 31-year-old mom-to-be’s costars Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi gave Cortese’s baby bump some affection in a Boomerang clip the latter posted to Instagram Tuesday.

While all three of the women smile for the camera, Farley, 32, rubs Cortese’s belly while Polizzi, 30, makes a kissing face at her friend’s adorable bump.

“💙❤️ family 💙❤️ ,” Cortese captioned her post, which also included photos with her Jersey Shore castmates Vinny Guadagnino and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

Cortese and husband Christopher Buckner announced in July that they were expecting their first child, a baby boy they plan to name Christopher John, in December, sharing a photo set of the couple (and their dog!) showing off their baby’s ultrasound, holding blue balloons and more.

“Chris and I decided to wait until we were ready to spill the beans! 💙Now that we are safely into our second trimester.. us and our little monkey are ready to tell the world Our little family is growing !” she wrote alongside the sweet gallery.

Hours after revealing her exciting pregnancy news, Cortese posted a video and photo series from the spouses’ sex reveal, where they first learned she was expecting a boy.

The pregnant star has since shared a few photos of her growing baby bump on social media. Her first saw Cortese showing off her belly in a tight blue dress to celebrate being 14 weeks along.

Cradling her belly, Cortese stood in front of a chart that revealed the size of her unborn baby as well as how she was feeling and what she was craving (cinnamon-raisin bagels, candy and ice cream).

“Excited to share our pregnancy journey with all of you!! Our first bump pic 💙💙 don’t worry I won’t post bump pics every single week! Lol but this is the first!! #bumppic #motherandson #christopherjohn #weeklybumppic,” she captioned the snap, which was taken by Buckner.