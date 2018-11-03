Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola Reunites with Jersey Shore Cast for Deena Cortese's Baby Shower

Sammi Sweetheart” Giancola was back together with her Jersey Shore castmates on Saturday for one special reason.

The 31-year-old reality star reunited with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Angelina Pivarnick and Jenni “JWoww” Farley for Deena Cortese’s baby shower.

It was the first time all were together since Cortese’s wedding to Christopher Buckner in October 2017. Giancola famously opted out of the MTV reboot to focus on her businesses and relationship — and avoid “potentially toxic situations,” seemingly referring to her ex and former costar Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 32. (Their tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship lasted eight years, three of which were captured on the original run of Jersey Shore from 2009-12).

Though she skipped out on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, there appeared to be no hard feelings between Giancola and her female costars, and the group was all smiles on Saturday in a sea of photos shared on social media.

Cortese, 31 — who is expecting her first child, a boy — wore a white lace dress with a blue “mommy-to-be” sash that perfectly highlighted her baby bump. Polizzi, 30, and Pivarnick, 32, both wore dresses while Farley, 32, and Giancola both wore pants and cold-shoulder tops.

Polizzi and Farley each brought their daughters Giovanna and Meilani, both 4, and the duo posed together for a picture in front of the dessert table.

“Celebrating new life 💙💙💙 with my girls,” Farley captioned one shot, with Polizzi adding, “DEENER’S baby shower for CJ! Can’t wait to meet another addition to our family. Love these ladies so much!!!!!! #Family #MySisters.”

“#AllTogetherFinally,” Pivarnick added in her caption. “#Sisters #LoveThem.”

The ladies also shared images and videos on Instagram Stories, some of which included Cortese opening baby gifts.

Much of the first season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation focused on Giancola’s absence, with quite a few jokes being made at her expense — mostly stemming from the fact that Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio brought in a custom, life-size doll wearing an “I’m in a really good place” shirt and designed to look and talk just like her (“Rahhhhhnnnn! Staaaaahhhhp!“).

During the premiere, Ortiz-Magro also admitted to cheating on Giancola after they moved in together following Jersey Shore.