Watch 'E.T.' Actress Dee Wallace's Excited Reaction to Finding Out She's Going to Be a Grandma

Dee Wallace's only daughter is expecting her first baby, she revealed to her mom in a moment she shared on TikTok

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 31, 2023 04:19 PM
Watch E.T. Actress Dee Wallace's Excited Reaction to Finding Out She's Going to Be a Grandma
Photo: Gabrielle Stone/TikTok, Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Dee Wallace is going to be a grandma!

The E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial actress, who played Drew Barrymore's mom in the 1982 classic, learns she's expecting her first grandbaby in a moment daughter Gabrielle Stone shared on TikTok Wednesday.

"Watch me tell America's mom that she's going to be a grandma..." the caption at the beginning of the video reads.

Wallace is holding a bread bun when Stone, 34, asks her, "Do you want to put it back in the oven?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Not particularly," Wallace replies, confused.

Wallace asks, "Okay but if you did, what would it be, Mom?"

Thinking for a beat, Wallace replies, "It would be a bun in the oven."

"Yeah..." Stone replies and watches as it sinks in, with Wallace dropping the bread on the floor and erupting into what Stone describes as "overjoyed screams."

The mom and daughter hug as Wallace says, "Oh my God, she's pregnant!" spinning around.

Last spring, Wallace appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show to celebrate the film's 40th anniversary, recalling Barrymore's emotional connection to E.T., which resulted in a tearful reaction to seeing the character on his deathbed.

"Being the mother that I am with all the kids that I work with ... I went over and I said, 'Okay Drew, now we're going to go shoot the scene where E.T.'s dying, but you know he's not really dying sweetheart. He's acting, just like we are, okay?' " she said.

"And you looked at me and you said, 'I know, Dee. Do you think I'm stupid?'"

"So, I picked you up, we walked into the set. You took one look at E.T. and went (crying) 'Ah, he's dying, Dee! He's dying,' " Wallace recalled with a laugh.

Related Articles
drew barrymore first oscars
Drew Barrymore Talks Childhood Oscars Look She Got 'Off The Rack' After Making Little Money on 'E.T.'
Drew Barrymore is named the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards host
Drew Barrymore Says Her Daughters Discovered Her Movies on Their Own, Reveals Their Favorites
https://www.instagram.com/p/CcflxuAJlod/
Drew Barrymore Reunites with 'E.T.' Onscreen Mom Dee Wallace Ahead of Film's 40th Anniversary
Brazilian Actress Claudia Raia Welcomes A Baby Boy at 56
Brazilian Actress Claudia Raia Welcomes Baby at 56 After Surprise Pregnancy: 'We Made It Through'
E.T., (aka E.T.: THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL), from left, Henry Thomas, Drew Barrymore, Robert MacNaughton, 1982
'E.T.' Cast: Where Are They Now?
Drew Barrymore ET Reunion
Drew Barrymore Thought E.T. Was Real When She Filmed the Movie at Age 7: 'I Really Loved Him'
Drew Barrymore Shows Off Her Messy Room In Bedroom Tour: ‘Before and After’
Drew Barrymore Shows Off Her Messy Bedroom in Drastic 'Before and After'
Jane Fonda attends a Luncheon & Panel in support of Paramount Pictures’ “80 For Brady”
Jane Fonda Says She Wasn't the Mother She Wishes She'd Been: 'I'm Trying to Show up Now'
Mom Goes Viral for Sharing Daughter's Original Composition on TikTok, Asking Musicians to Play It. https://www.tiktok.com/@meems1980/video/7201251117970427182. meems1980/Tiktok
Mom Goes Viral for Sharing Daughter's Original Composition on TikTok, Asking Musicians to Play It
erin napier and drew barrymore
Drew Barrymore Adorably Reacts to Erin Napier Calling the Actress Her 'Hero' and Reveals 'Now We're Friends'
Jane Fonda with father Henry Fonda circa 1979 in New York City.
Jane Fonda Recalls 'Powerful' Closure She Had with Dad Henry Before His Death: 'He Wept'
On the set of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' Model from 1982 Movie Anticipated to Net $3 Million at Auction
SWEET HOME ALABAMA, from left: Reese Witherspoon, Fred Ward, 2002. ph: © Buena Vista Pictures
Reese Witherspoon Reveals She Still Has Wedding Dress from 'Sweet Home Alabama'
Bernie Sanders on Barrymore
Bernie Sanders Talks About the 'Crazy' Moment His Mittens Went Viral — and His Little-Known Film Cameos
will kopelman
Will Kopelman, Drew Barrymore's Ex, Is Expecting a Baby Boy with Wife Alexandra Michler
Steven Spielberg
Steven Spielberg on How 'E.T.' Was Inspired by His Parents' Divorce: 'We All Take Care of Each Other'