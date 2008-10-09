Debra Messing on Her 40th Birthday Surprise

Bauer Griffin

Turning 40 wasn’t a cause for celebration for Debra Messing, but her 4 ½-year-old son Roman Walker viewed the big day quite differently. During a recent appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman, Debra recalled that she had been enjoying a "low-key" birthday, with no real plans to celebrate, when she went to pick Roman up from a gymnasium he had been visiting with his preschool class. When everyone she encountered went out of their way to wish her a Happy 40th Birthday, Debra said she was intrigued — and more than a little confused!

"Apparently my son, when he walked in, said to every single person he met, ‘Today’s my mommy’s birthday! It’s a big one! It’s 40!’"

Her family — which includes husband Daniel Zelman — recently relocated to New York, and the move has been a happy one for Roman who "loves animals" and "just wants to go straight to the zoo," Debra told Live with Regis and Kelly. She also revealed that the couple were looking for a "strong" name when they decided upon Roman. "Even before we were talking about getting pregnant we were just walking around Cape Cod, talking about ‘If we ever…’ and that was just a name that popped up into my head, and it survived," Debra shared.

Debra’s new original series The Starter Wife airs Friday at 9 p.m. on USA.

Sources: The Late Show with David Letterman and Live with Regis and Kelly