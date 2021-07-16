Debi Mazar Shares Photo of Daughters Evelina, 19, and Giulia, 15, with Madonna's Son Rocco, 20

Debi Mazar previously said she and longtime friend Madonna "manage to get our children together" often

Debi Mazar is showing admiration for the kids in her life.

On Thursday, the Younger actress, 56, shared a sweet photo of her lookalike daughters — Evelina, 19, and Giulia, 15 — smiling for the camera next to one of Madonna's sons, Rocco Ritchie, who turns 21 next month. She captioned the Instagram upload, "The kids are Alright. Evelina, Giulia, Rocco 💚🤍❤️," and tagged longtime friend Madonna, 62.

Celebrating firstborn Evelina's birthday earlier this week, Mazar shared a pair of photos of her and wrote, "And just like that, Evelina turned 19! I love you SO much."

For Giulia's big day back in March, the proud mom shared a gallery of snapshots old and new featuring her second child. In the caption, she wrote, "15 Years Old today! Born on St.Patrick's Day! My lucky charm 🍀💚🍀 You've always been Tough as nails, Fearless & Strong. I'm so proud of you!"

"You shine from within," she continued, "& I know you're destined for great things! So happy to celebrate with you today. I love you SO much!"

The actress also celebrated her 19th wedding anniversary with husband, celeb chef Gabriele Corcos, in March, writing at the time, "Love you to death @thetuscangun Per Sempre! Now we begin yet another adventure together! On a side note,I just read my husbands post, which was so much more poetic ❤️🤣 Love."

In his post, Corcos said, "19 years ago today I married my gorgeous @debimazar in our L.A. backyard... Ellen Burstyn officiated a simple Sufi ceremony for our families and a few friends in attendance. I don't remember much of that day. Once the adrenaline rush dissipated a few days later, it all already seemed so far back in our past. It was ok. We were meant to be together from the beginning of time, so ultimately memories are not that important... it's about each and every single moment, lived with faith and love."

"It has been about believing in our common dream, making the leap, believing that anything is possible just because of love," he continued, later adding, "You are the absolute love!!! Forever yours."

Debi Mazar and Madonna Debi Mazar and Madonna in June 2013 | Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Back in 2015, Mazar spoke to Huffington Post about her friendship with Madonna.

"We are old best friends in the sense that we've been very close for a very, very long time — like 30 years, before she even cut a record. I met her when she came to New York and we became dear friends, and then she was like, 'I'm gonna do a video,' and I was like, 'I do makeup. I'll do your makeup. Cool!' And it was very much like that, and then she became a huge star," said Mazar at the time.