Debbie Matenopoulos' Daughter Is One! The Star Looks Back on Their Year, Shares Birthday Party Tips

Time flies when you’re having fun — just ask Debbie Matenopoulos.

The Insider host’s first child, Alexandra Kalliope, celebrated her first birthday on Thursday, and Matenopoulos can hardly believe it.

In a clip from the Hallmark Channel’s Home & Family (Matenopoulos is a “family” member), the star shares lessons from her first year of motherhood.

“I’ve learned that it doesn’t have to be perfect, and it’s not going to be perfect,” she admits. “I think, new moms, we want everything to be exactly so, and it’s just not gonna be.”

Matenopoulos, 40, tells her co-hosts that she often feels pressured by other moms who share parenting tips on social media sites like Pinterest and Instagram.

“Do what feels right to you,” she advises.

Matenopoulos could hardly contain her emotions when the Home & Family cast surprised her with a video montage of Alexandra’s first year during the visit.

The sweet clip includes everything from Matenopoulos announcing her pregnancy (she revealed that she and husband Jon Falcone had eloped and were expecting in April 2014) to her growing baby bump and Alexandra’s cutest Home & Family moments.

The busy mom and former The View co-host already arranged a special (early) shindig for her baby girl, and used her experience to share tips with other new parents.

“It was a lot of planning, I planned this big to-do because I got parent and mom guilted,” she says of the birthday party. “All the other moms were like, ‘What do you mean you’re not throwing a big party, what do you mean?’ So I felt like, well, I have to do a big party. And I’m here to say: You guys don’t have to have a big party — take my advice.”

Matenopoulos says for moms who do feel inclined to go all out for their tots, they should keep it short, keep it small, and plan activities.

“My pediatrician said to me, ‘Here’s the rule, your baby’s turning one, she needs one friend, that’s it, ‘ ” the star jokes.

No matter what, though, don’t forget the sweets (for the parents, of course!). “Get little cupcakes!” the proud mama shares.

