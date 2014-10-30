Debbie Matenopoulos Welcomes Daughter Alexandra Kalliope

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The TV personality turned author welcomed her first child with husband Jon Falcone on Wednesday, Oct. 29, her rep confirms to PEOPLE.

It’s all baby for Debbie Matenopoulos: her daughter is here!

Daughter Alexandra Kalliope Falcone was born at 2:17 p.m. in Los Angeles, weighing 7 lbs., and 1 oz. She measured 21 inches long.

“There are no words to describe how overwhelmed with love and joy we are over our beautiful little miracle,” the proud new parents tell PEOPLE.

Adds Matenopoulos, “This is the most incredible experience I have ever had in my life, and I am so excited to be a new mom.”

It’s been a busy time for Matenopoulos, 39, and Falcone, a photographer, who secretly wed in Greece while shooting her first bestselling cookbook, It’s All Greek to Me, in 2013.

The couple are planning on having a “proper wedding” in the future, but have been concentrating on pending parenthood — and curbing the mom-to-be’s ravenous appetite.

“I’d wake up in the middle of the night and chug orange juice and I’ve never liked orange juice! I’m a monster,” Matenopoulos, who announced her pregnancy in April, told PEOPLE.

— Anya Leon with reporting by Emily Strohm