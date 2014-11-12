Debbie Matenopoulos Introduces Daughter Alexandra Kalliope

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Debbie Matenopoulos‘s view these days is pretty sweet.

The Home & Family star, who is sharing the first photo of Alexandra Kalliope exclusively with PEOPLE, has been settling in to her new life as a mom — and loving it.

“[My husband] Jon [Falcone] and I are having such a great time getting to know our little Alexandra more and more each day,” Matenopoulos, dressed in a colorful caftan while cuddling her bundled up newborn, tells PEOPLE.

Courtesy Debbie Matenopoulos

The couple’s baby girl — who was born Oct. 29 — is their first child and the proud parents admit they are already completely captivated by their new addition.

“We are both really in love with her and find ourselves just staring at her for hours on end,” she shares.

And although it has only been two weeks since she welcomed her daughter, Matenopoulos, 39, says motherhood is by far her greatest achievement.

“Becoming a mother is the best thing I have ever done in my life,” the It’s All Greek to Me author shares. “It’s truly an overwhelming love that I didn’t fully understand until now.”

— Anya Leon with reporting by Emily Strohm