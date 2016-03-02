DeAnna Pappas Stagliano Welcomes Son Austin Michael

Image zoom



Leigh Castelli Photography

DeAnna Pappas Stagliano doesn’t need a rose ceremony to declare her new love.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The former Bachelorette and husband Stephen Stagliano have welcomed their second child, son Austin Michael Stagliano, she confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Weighing in at 7 lbs., 11 oz. and measuring 22 inches long, Austin arrived at 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1. He joins big sister Addison Marie, 2.

“His middle name is after Stephen’s twin brother – we wanted to honor him,” explains Pappas Stagliano. (Michael introduced the couple.) “I let Stephen choose the name. He really wanted both kids to have “A” names! Both of their initials will be ‘AMS.’ ”

She continues, “I pushed for three minutes and then was holding my sweet baby boy. I feel lucky to have had two beautiful deliveries thanks to fantastic nurses and my awesome doctor! I am doing well and feeling overjoyed.

“Stephen is such a great dad and is taking such good care of Austin while we take turns resting. I feel lucky to have such a great man and partner to trust and rely on,” the reality star tells PEOPLE. “Austin seems to be so calm and even-tempered so far. We are so in love with him and are patiently waiting for Addison to arrive to meet her sweet baby brother!”

Months after revealing she and Stagliano were excited to expand their family, Pappas Stagliano, 34, announced their dream had come true — she was expecting a baby boy.

“We have wanted more kids for a while now and are so blessed that we are pregnant again,” she revealed in August.

But while deciding on Addison’s moniker came easy to the couple, finding a name for their son proved to be a challenge. In her pregnancy blog for PEOPLE, the mom-to-be asked readers for suggestions.

“The decision this time has been so hard, whereas with Addison we had her name picked out before we were even pregnant,” she wrote. “Stephen and I cannot seem to agree on a single one! The ones I love, he cannot get on board with and vice versa.”

But the difficulties didn’t end there: Pappas Stagliano was sick for weeks at the start of her pregnancy and tried to find the perfect balance for her growing family.

“Sadly, this pregnancy has been much harder than when I was pregnant with Addison. My hormones are crazy this time around,” she wrote in another blog. “Maybe I underestimated how hard it can be to be pregnant with a toddler?!”

But despite the struggle, Pappas Stagliano admitted it was well worth it as she counted down the days until her son’s arrival.

“Even though this pregnancy has been tough on me, I know we are so blessed to be having another child to love,” she shared as her due date of Feb. 26 came and went.

“Welcome to the world little man,” she wrote on Twitter early Wednesday. “We are thrilled to have you in our arms!”

Weeks before welcoming her baby boy, the mom-to-be simultaneously celebrated Addison’s second birthday and her new role as big sister with a sweet tea party.

“She’s grasping a lot more now,” Pappas Stagliano told PEOPLE. “I think it’s starting to feel real. She’s starting to get that there is somebody coming!”