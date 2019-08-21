DeAnna Pappas Stagliano Shares Her 10 Favorite Products for 'Surviving' Back-to-School Season

As a busy mom of two, DeAnna Pappas Stagliano has to get creative come back-to-school season.

“Summer really flew by for us!” the Moms in Cars podcast host and former Bachelorette, 37, tells PEOPLE exclusively of her family of four that includes husband Stephen Stagliano and their kids: son Austin Michael, 3, and daughter Addison Marie, 5½.

“Addison is starting kindergarten next week and Austin starts preschool at the end of the month,” she adds. “I am honestly ready for it — just not all of the sick cooties that come along with it!”

“Here is how I’m surviving back-to-school … and I hope my list helps you, too!” says Pappas Stagliano, sharing a few of her favorite products.