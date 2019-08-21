DeAnna Pappas Stagliano Shares Her 10 Favorite Products for 'Surviving' Back-to-School Season

School's in Session
As a busy mom of two, DeAnna Pappas Stagliano has to get creative come back-to-school season.
“Summer really flew by for us!” the Moms in Cars podcast host and former Bachelorette, 37, tells PEOPLE exclusively of her family of four that includes husband Stephen Stagliano and their kids: son Austin Michael, 3, and daughter Addison Marie, 5½.
“Addison is starting kindergarten next week and Austin starts preschool at the end of the month,” she adds. “I am honestly ready for it — just not all of the sick cooties that come along with it!”
“Here is how I’m surviving back-to-school … and I hope my list helps you, too!” says Pappas Stagliano, sharing a few of her favorite products.
Mabel's Labels
“I cannot live without these!” says Pappas Stagliano. “We have been using these labels since Addison was born. I put them on everything: cups, lunchboxes, backpacks, pencils. You name it, it’s labeled.”
“I’m also obsessed with their custom clothing stamp,” she adds. “I’ve been labeling the entire family’s tagless shirts!”
Buy It! Mabel’s Labels (prices vary), mabelslabels.com
Hello Bello
The former reality star calls Hello Bello “one of my new favorite lines,” noting that its products are “sold at Walmart” and “super affordable.”
“I have switched to using their diapers for Austin and I love their body wash for the kids. Their sunscreen is great, too!” she tells PEOPLE. “I am currently pumping my kids full of their new gummy vitamins to prepare us for all the school germs.”
Buy It! Hello Bello products (prices vary), walmart.com
Shipt
“I swear by Shipt,” Pappas Stagliano admits. “It’s an app you can download and use to order from selected stores in your area. A personal shopper goes to the store and does all the shopping for you. It’s a game-changer!”
“On days when I am doing carpool at two different schools, I just place my order on Shipt and it arrives right to my front door,” she explains. “I’m all about eliminating extra stress and stuff off of my to-do lists these days.”
Buy It! Shipt membership (prices vary), shipt.com
Sash Bag
“The Sash Bag is one of my favorite everyday bags because it allows me to be hands-free as I’m toting my kids into school,” says the mother of two. “It’s a stylish crossbody bag that holds all of my essentials for on-the-go days.”
Buy It! Sash Women’s Crossbody Bag ($60), amazon.com
VitaCup
“Coffee … need I say more?!” Pappas Stagliano jokes. “I am loving VitaCup right now. They have different blends of coffee and tea packed full of vitamins, nutrients and even probiotics!”
“My favorite is the probiotic blend,” she shares. “It’s yummy and keeps my gut in check. Back-to-school is important for parents, too, after all!”
Buy It! VitaCup Probiotic Blend Ground Coffee Bags ($20), amazon.com
Wet Ones
“My biggest fear is the stomach bug, so I will do anything to prevent that and going back to school almost puts me in panic mode as I wait for someone to say the most dreaded words: ‘My tummy hurts,’ ” the star tells PEOPLE.
“I keep Wet Ones antibacterial wipes everywhere — in my car, in my gym bag and even in the kids’ lunch boxes.”
Buy It! Wet Ones Sensitive Skin Hand Wipes, 20-Count, Pack of 10 ($15), amazon.com
ZoLi
“Reusable cups and [insulated mugs] for lunchboxes are my new go-to,” she says. “I am trying to do what I can to help Mother Earth, and baggies aren’t very helpful to our earth.”
“I have stocked up on a ton of ZoLi products for my kids’ lunches,” Pappas Stagliano continues. “We have used ZoLi sippy cups since my kids were small, so I am a huge fan of this brand! Plus, they are stylish, which Addison appreciates.”
Buy It! ZoLi drink and food containers (prices vary), amazon.com
Spotify
Another big ingredient for school-time sanity? “A good Spotify playlist for the carpool,” Pappas Stagliano tells PEOPLE.
“I am just learning that the lines can be long as I’m waiting to pick up my kids, so you can catch me in line listening to Spotify country radio and probably catching a nap!” she says.
Buy It! Spotify Premium subscription ($5 to $15/month), spotify.com
Keeping Track
“I love a schedule,” the working mom admits. “With both kids in school this year, there are a lot of moving parts, so I just bought a calendar for our kitchen to stay organized with meetings, school drop-offs and pick-ups.”
She adds, “Sometimes Stephen and I are like passing ships in the night, so this helps us to stay on track with our increasingly busy schedules.”
Buy It! Dry-Erase Monthly Calendar Set ($18), amazon.com
Write to Me
“With this being our first year of both kids in school, I just stocked up on books from Write to Me,” says Pappas Stagliano. “I’m working on the Family Gratitude [book] now because I feel like it is so important, especially with the world we live in today, to teach our kids to be grateful as well as a reminder for me and my husband to be grateful.”
“I also got the Funny Things My Kids Say [book] for both Addison and Austin because I want to remember this phase of life so badly,” she reveals. “My kids are changing so quickly lately, and I want to be able to remember these times for years to come.”
Buy It! Write to Me journals (prices vary), writetomeshop.com