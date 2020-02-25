Dean McDermott Talks Kids' Experiences with Bullying After Wife Tori Spelling's Emotional Post: Our Daughter 'Had PTSD'

Image zoom Tori Spelling/Instagram

Dean McDermott is addressing the bullying of his two oldest children.

Two days after his wife Tori Spelling shared an emotional post about how their daughter Stella Doreen, 11, and son Liam Aaron, 13 next month, have both dealt with bullying at multiple schools, McDermott spoke about the subject on his podcast Daddy Issues.

During Monday’s episode of the podcast, the father of six told his co-hosts Adam Hunter and Nicky Paris more details about the situation, explaining that they have since switched both children to different schools.

“Our 11- and 12-year-old were bullied,” he said. “First, it was Stella. The things that this kid said to her were beyond. Beyond. He called her the C-word, he made references about how much sex she has.”

“This kid made reference to plastic surgery that my wife hasn’t had and it being bad,” said McDermott, 53. “Where does an 11-year-old come up with that?”

Though the school “removed” the bully, McDermott said his daughter still dealt with the mental and physical effects of the hurtful comments.

“She had PTSD … she associated the school with something terrible happening,” the former Chopped Canada host said. “She’s a sweet, sweet girl and so it manifested into headaches, stomachaches, bowel issues.”

“It’s really messing with her emotionally, like all these hormones are going crazy with her body and then this happens,” McDermott added of Stella.

The actor also detailed Liam’s experiences with bullying, explaining, “He was being bullied, they were making jokes about weight, and then they were calling him gay … They would hit him.”

“He stuck it out for the longest time. Liam’s very stoic and he just kept it to himself,” McDermott added. “We pulled Liam, too, because he started having the headaches and the stomach issues.”

On Saturday, Spelling, 46, shared an adorable throwback photo of Liam and Stella alongside a caption that said the siblings “have been thru so much bullying” and that she felt she could “no longer not share and express ourselves.”

Of her older daughter, the actress wrote, “She wanted to empower other girls and be a business leader. She now has panic attacks and doesn’t want to return to school. This girl, 2 years ago told me she wanted to be President or work to empower women daily.”

As for her “feisty, funny” son Liam, the BH90210 star said he “was bullied to the point that he developed severe emotional based headaches and stomach aches. This school (who did help with Stella’s situation) did not help with Liam’s. He continued to be bullied so bad we had to leave.”

“Was hesitant to post this bc as celebs we are sometimes judged for having problems others have 😢 #worriedmama,” she concluded.

Spelling and McDermott have five children together total. Aside from Liam and Stella, they share daughter Hattie Margaret, 8, plus sons Beau Dean, 3 next month, and Finn Davey, 7. McDermott is also dad to son Jack, 21.