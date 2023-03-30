Dean McDermott Says Son Lost — and Swallowed — First Tooth, Plans to Go 'Mining When He Poops'

"The tooth fairy is going to have to take an I.O.U.," Dean McDermott joked on Instagram Wednesday after son Beau, 6, lost his first tooth

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 30, 2023 02:20 PM
Our little man Beau lost his first tooth!
Photo: Dean McDermott Instagram; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling's youngest will never forget the story of when he lost his first tooth.

On Wednesday, McDermott revealed that 6-year-old son Beau lost — and accidentally swallowed — his first tooth.

"Our little man Beau lost his first tooth!! Bad news is he swallowed it while eating a corn dog!!" the actor wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Beau showing where he lost the tooth.

"Looks like dad is going to have to go on a mining expedition when he poops," McDermott added, revealing that the same situation happened to him as a child and his dad found the tooth.

"Payback's a bitch. Ha Ha," he continued. "The tooth fairy is going to have to take an I.O.U. #toothfairy #payback #lostmyfirsttooth."

Beau's tooth fiasco comes days after McDermott, 56, and son Beau joined other celebrity families at Saturday's PAW Patrol 10th Anniversary event and "All Paws on Deck" advance screening in Los Angeles.

Father and son posed with main characters from the beloved Nickelodeon preschool series, with McDermott sharing some of the shots in an Instagram post on Sunday.

Dean McDermott and Son Beau Attend Paw Patrol 10th Anniversary Event in Sweet Father-Son Outing
Dean McDermott and son Beau at PAW Patrol event. Getty Images for Spin Master

"Beau and I had a great time at the @nickelodeon studios today for the 10th anniversary of @pawpatrol we watched the special 10th anniversary episode and an episode of a new show. Can you guess what it is?? We met Rubble, Chase, and Skye!!"

McDermott continued, "We had snacks and finished the day off with a coloring competition. I think Beau crushed it. I played it safe and stayed in the lines, but Beau really went with bold colors and expressed himself and explored his space with colors. Big thanks to uncle Billy @marquecomm for having us. We love you. Happy 10th Paw Patrol !! We love you too!!! #pawpatrol #nickelodeon #rubble #skye #Chase."

Spelling — who couldn't attend because of an emergency eye procedure on Friday — shared photos of her husband and son at the event on her Instagram Story.

In addition to Beau, McDermott and Spelling also share Finn, 10, Hattie, 11, Stella, 14 and Liam, 16. McDermott is also dad to son Jack, 24.

