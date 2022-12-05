Dean McDermott's Son Jack Defends Dad and Tori Spelling, Says Mom Is Adding 'Strain' to Family

Dean McDermott's son Jack is calling out his mom Mary Jo Eustace after claiming she "spread information about my Dad, Step mom and my siblings" on the former couple's podcast Ex's & Uh-Ohs.

On Monday, the 24-year-old shared a lengthy post on Instagram in which he noted he is "no longer able to stay silent" after his mom created a "strain on our family dynamic." McDermott was married to Eustance until 2006 and is now married to Tori Spelling, with whom he shares five additional kids.

"Since my parents divorce in 2006, I have rarely spoken out as I preferred to stay out of it. Unfortunately, due to my mothers recent decision to spread information about my Dad, Step mom and my siblings I am no longer able to stay silent," Jack wrote in a series of screenshots posted on his Instagram page.

"About a week ago, my Dad made the decision to step away from his podcast with my mother "Ex's & Uh-Ohs". He chose to leave due to negative comments about our family and consistent attempts to malign his character. He also chose to leave due to the producer of the show betraying his trust and divulging private information," he continued.

"For 17 years my father has atoned for mistakes He's made in the past. He has grown so much as a person. Up until a week ago, our two families where [sic] living in harmony," wrote Jack. "With this podcast, it has driven a wedge between our two families and created a divide I am not capable of mending. Sadly, I'm not sure it can be."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I ask that the information shared on 'Ex's & Uh-Ohs' be taken with a grain of salt," he said. "From my mother, I ask that you please respect me, and my blended family. Please avoid creating any additional strain on our family dynamic."

"These past few years have been nothing but peace and happiness, and I ask that we continue to try and keep it that way," Jack concluded.

PEOPLE reached out to Eustace for comment.

Along with the message, Jack also included photos with Dean, Spelling and his siblings from a recent holiday photo shoot that featured the full family.

Dean and Spelling share sons Liam, 15, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5, plus daughters Stella, 14, and Hattie, 11.

Last year, Dean was noticeably missing from the annual Spelling holiday card a few months after the actress hinted that she and her husband were experiencing some marriage trouble. Spelling explained that he was unable to be in the photo because he was "filming his new feature film in Canada" at the time it was taken.