Dean McDermott and Son Beau Attend 'PAW Patrol' 10th Anniversary Event in Sweet Father-Son Outing

While wife and mom Tori Spelling was at home recovering from getting an ulcer removed from her eye, Dean McDermott enjoyed some quality time with his youngest

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on March 27, 2023 11:53 AM
Dean McDermott and Son Beau Attend Paw Patrol 10th Anniversary Event in Sweet Father-Son Outing
Dean McDermott and son Beau at PAW Patrol event. Photo: Getty Images for Spin Master

Dean McDermott treated his youngest to a special outing over the weekend.

The actor, 56, and his newly 6-year-old son Beau were among many celebrity families at Saturday's PAW Patrol 10th Anniversary event and "All Paws on Deck" advance screening in Los Angeles.

Father and son posed with main characters from the beloved Nickelodeon preschool series, with McDermott sharing some of the shots in an Instagram post on Sunday.

"Beau and I had a great time at the @nickelodeon studios today for the 10th anniversary of @pawpatrol we watched the special 10th anniversary episode and an episode of a new show. Can you guess what it is?? We met Rubble, Chase, and Skye!!"

McDermott continued, "We had snacks and finished the day off with a coloring competition. I think Beau crushed it. I played it safe and stayed in the lines, but Beau really went with bold colors and expressed himself and explored his space with colors. Big thanks to uncle Billy @marquecomm for having us. We love you. Happy 10th Paw Patrol !! We love you too!!! #pawpatrol #nickelodeon #rubble #skye #Chase."

Mom Tori Spelling — who couldn't attend because of an emergency eye procedure on Friday — shared photos of her husband and son at the event on her Instagram Story.

Beau, dressed for the occasion in a zip-up hoodie that featured Chase's ears and police hat, posed with big cutouts, with a smile on his face as he explored the event — which was also attended by Amanda Kloots and son Elvis, Mario Lopez and his family, and Nickelodeon alumni Kel Mitchell and Nathan Kress with their families.

In addition to Beau, McDermott and Spelling also share Finn, 10, Hattie, 11, Stella, 14 and Liam, 16. McDermott is also dad to son Jack, 24.

Beau McDermott.
Beau McDermott.
L: Caption Beau McDermott. PHOTO: Tori Spelling/instagram
R: Caption Beau McDermott. PHOTO: Tori Spelling/instagram

Aside from sharing photos of Beau and McDermott at the event, Spelling also shared a photo of herself (in a PAW Patrol shirt!) wearing an eye patch after she recovered from having an ulcer removed from her eye Friday.

"Thx to all the well wishes and concern. Everyone is asking if I scratched my cornea. It's actually an ulcer on my eye. Antibiotic drops and Dr said it will 'hopefully' heal in 7-10 days."

Earlier this month, both Spelling and McDermott posted sweet tributes to Beau in celebration of his 6th birthday.

Tori Spelling. Tori Spelling/instagram

Sharing an Instagram Reel that highlights moments in Spelling's pregnancy with Beau and the earlier days of his life, Spelling wrote, "Can't believe my baby is 6 today."

"Beau is the light and soul of our entire family. He brings such joy and laughs into my life, his dad's life, and all of his siblings," she continued. "Finality is a hard thing for me. Knowing Beau was the last was tough because I love the journey of pregnancy so much. And, every second of motherhood."

McDermott shared a throwback video of Beau as an infant with a beard filter, writing on Instagram, "This little man Beau Dean McDermott turned 6 today. It seems like yesterday he was just a wee Bairn with a full beard giving raspberry's!! Man they grow fast. Happy Birthday my boy!! ❤️🎂."

