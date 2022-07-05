Deadliest Catch Star Sig Hansen Meets Granddaughter Sailor Marie for First Time in Adorable Clip

Sig Hansen is soaking up time with his new granddaughter.

In an exclusive clip from Tuesday's episode of Deadliest Catch, the Hansen family gets a little bit bigger as Captain Sig meets his granddaughter, Sailor Marie.

"Aww there she is," says Sig, who holds the baby girl and rocks her in his arms. He laughs as she moves her little arms and yawns.

"This is another part of our legacy," he says to his family.

Looking at the camera, Sig acknowledges, "There was a lot of sacrifices made this year."

"Reality is, it won't be too much longer until we're back out at sea," he continues. "It's moments like this that does make it harder to go back up there and go fishing but that's all we do. That's all we know how to do, and that's the way it is."

Sig Hansen

Sig then asks daughter Mandy Hansen, "So what's more painful, crab fishing or having a baby?"

"Crab fishing," she responds with a laugh.

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, Sig says, "I love being a grandfather again! It's a new chapter in my life … I did my job with Mandy and now I can focus on the next generation. I will say, baby Sailor has stolen my heart, she has no idea what's coming!"

Mandy and husband Clark Pederson welcomed baby Sailor on Nov. 10, they announced exclusively with PEOPLE.

"Bringing a child into this world is the most incredible feeling," Mandy said at the time.

"Every way you think changes the moment you hold your baby and you instantly know nothing is more important than protecting their life," she continued. "It took a long week in the hospital but we can finally introduce Sailor Marie to our world."

Mandy also shared how she decided on Sailor's moniker. "We wanted something that reflects our family's Scandinavian heritage as well as our lifestyle and profession. With my husband and I both working on the Bering Sea of Alaska as commercial crab fishermen, naming our daughter Sailor Marie is a perfect fit."

Mandy Hansen and Clark Pederson Welcome Baby Credit: Courtesy Discovery

Mandy married Pederson in June 2017. In February 2019, she opened up on Instagram about suffering a pregnancy loss, sharing a photo of baby shoes and a onesie, writing at the time, "Though I lost you my previous season onboard, I still think about you every day. Words cannot describe the hurt and the love I still feel for you. May we meet one day little one. Momma's got you in her heart forever and ever."

Mandy previously told PEOPLE, "Even when life doesn't go as planned, you have to keep pushing and continuously work towards your goal, whatever that may be, because when it happens the reward is that much sweeter!"