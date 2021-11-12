Deadliest Catch Star Mandy Hansen Welcomes Baby Daughter Sailor Marie: 'Most Incredible Feeling'

Mandy Hansen and husband Clark Pederson tell PEOPLE why the baby name was the "perfect fit"

Mandy Hansen has a new little Sailor on board.

The Deadliest Catch star and husband Clark Pederson welcomed baby daughter Sailor Marie Pederson at 8:24 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, they announce exclusively with PEOPLE, sharing photos from the delivery room. The newborn weighed exactly 8 lbs. at birth and measured 21.5 inches long.

"Bringing a child into this world is the most incredible feeling," says Mandy, who is the daughter of Sig Hansen, captain of the Discovery reality series.

"Every way you think changes the moment you hold your baby and you instantly know nothing is more important than protecting their life," she continues. "It took a long week in the hospital but we can finally introduce Sailor Marie to our world."

She adds of the name, "We wanted something that reflects our family's Scandinavian heritage as well as our lifestyle and profession. With my husband and I both working on the Bering Sea of Alaska as commercial crab fishermen, naming our daughter Sailor Marie is a perfect fit."

Mandy married Pederson in June 2017. In February 2019, she opened up on Instagram about suffering a loss, sharing a photo of baby shoes and a onesie, writing at the time, "Though I lost you my previous season onboard, I still think about you every day. Words cannot describe the hurt and the love I still feel for you. May we meet one day little one. Momma's got you in her heart forever and ever."