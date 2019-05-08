Darin Brooks and Pregnant Kelly Kruger Step Out for Daytime Emmys and Dish About Her Cravings

Daytime-drama star Kelly Kruger isn’t letting morning sickness or bizarre pregnancy cravings dull her glam showbiz date nights with husband Darin Brooks as they prepare for the imminent arrival of their daughter.

The couple — she stars on The Young and the Restless, he on The Bold and the Beautiful — made a dramatic appearance on the red carpet at the Daytime Emmy Awards Sunday, with Kruger in a form-fitting Alex Perry gown with a plunging neckline that put her baby bump in the spotlight.

Kruger, 36, told PEOPLE on the red carpet that she reached out to stylist Jessica Paster for assistance in finding a just-right frock to suit her pregnant frame for the glittery awards gala.

“I texted her and I was like, ‘I’m pregnant — we need to find something that I’m comfortable in,” she said. “I’m still in that weird place where you’re like, ‘Well, I just popped in the last week,’ but I was still kind of like, ‘Are you fat or are you pregnant?’ So I wanted comfort, but I also wanted to feel beautiful.”

She continued, “I worked throughout the first trimester on a film feeling sick. All you want to do is be in sweatpants all day, every day.”

Brooks reviewed some of Kruger’s options and zeroed in on her ultimate choice right away. “She sent me pictures of a couple and I said, ‘That one — that one, for sure!’ ” he told PEOPLE.

“I feel elegant and beautiful,” added Kruger, who also came with a secret stash intended to help satisfy the unusual cravings she’s been experiencing.

“I literally put sour gummy bears in my purse because I need sour all the time!” she joked.

Brooks said he has gotten accustomed to helping satisfy his wife’s ever-shifting appetite. “Today she had me get, like, four different salads,” he chuckled. “She was like, ‘I don’t know what I’m going to like so just get all of them.’ “

“Then I made him go to a smoothie place, run to get a bunch because I wanted to make sure that I ate enough today,” she added.

“Yeah, if this career doesn’t work out for me, I think Door Dash would be good,” quipped Brooks, 34. “Anything she needs in the middle of the night, I gotta go get … I’m trained to do it, I’m ready to go.”

Brooks’ efforts to please Kruger haven’t been lost on his spouse. “He’s proven to me, honestly, through this pregnancy that I definitely picked the right partner,” said the mom-to-be. “Anything I need, he’s there, he takes care of us. It’s really made me fall in love with him all over again.”