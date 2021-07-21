Dax Shepard and His Daughter Sing Adele's 'Hello' During RV Trip — Watch!

Dax Shepard is ready for some carpool karaoke!

The dad of two — who shares daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, with wife Kristen Bell — posted a video to Instagram on Tuesday, showing him and one of his daughters singing Adele's "Hello" during an RV trip through a mountain pass.

In the clip, Shepard drove through the road's winding path while belting the hit song's lyrics. His daughter — sitting in the passenger seat — matched her dad's enthusiasm, singing along too while playing with her dolls.

"Heaven is a place on a twisty two lane mountain pass where screaming @adele with your daughter is required," he captioned the video.

Earlier this year, the Parenthood star chatted with Jimmy Kimmel about finally finding the perfect motorhome to take his family on adventures.

"I dedicate 40 minutes a night looking in bed at motorhomes," he said, adding that his ideal find would have bunk beds for his daughters.

The Armchair Expert podcast host shared a photo of the impressive bus with Kimmel, who also recently purchased a motorhome. Shepard's includes bunk beds, a king-sized bed, full kitchen, a washer/dryer and two showers, he shared.

At the time, Shepard said that the family had yet to take their first trip, but it appears their RV adventures have begun!

Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard Credit: Kristen Bell/Instagram

Shepard and Bell generally keep Lincoln and Delta off of their social media accounts, hiding their faces when they choose to post about them.

Bell has previously opened up about why they keep Lincoln and Delta out of the public eye.

"My feeling is that I chose a career in the public eye," the actress told Romper in November. "I chose to be quoted, I chose to have my picture taken. I don't know them yet. I don't know if they will want that. So I really don't have the right to choose for them."

However, that doesn't stop she and Shepard from sharing plenty of stories about their daughters online. In June, Bell joked that Delta had been leaving some "threatening notes" around the house. "I often find threatening notes like these around the house..." she wrote in the caption, posting photos of the missives to Instagram.

"Don't disturb, Delta is starving to death, only Mom can come in," read one of Delta's messages, as Bell explained that it was "taped to the door during her 30 mins hunger strike."

"Deltas cookie. Don't eat it or else..." read another note, which was scribbled on a plastic bag containing little more than a crumb of cookie.