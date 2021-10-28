During a recent episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, Dax Shepard said his wife had discovered an "ingenious" way to approach the topic with Delta, 6, and Lincoln, 8

Dax Shepard Reveals the Important But Simple Way He and Kristen Bell Told Their Daughters About Sex

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have figured out exactly how they want to talk to their daughters about sex.

During a recent episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, Shepard said his wife had discovered an "ingenious" way to approach the topic with Delta, 6, and Lincoln, 8. When the time came for the conversation, Shepard said Bell told the girls: "The woman takes the man's penis and puts it in her vagina."

"Right away it's like, you're in charge of this and you will decide to put this in your vagina," he said. "Not the man puts his penis in your vagina."

Shepard added that the approach was a "subtle" way to let his daughters know, "you're in the driver's seat."

"He's got this ridiculous protrusion, so it would seem he was in the driver's seat but you're going to take that and put that in, you know," the dad of two continued. "And I was like, 'Oh, that's a nice little adjustment we're going to make.' "

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Shepard insisted that he doesn't want his daughters to "have sex so that they can get approval from somebody."

"But if my daughters are horny and want to have sex, that was my favorite activity!" he explained. "It remains my favorite activity. I'd be lying if I said I was in any way anti that activity. I am anti getting esteemed from that activity but that's it for me."

This month, Shepard and Bell opened up about the various things they wish they knew before becoming a new mom and dad for a new PEOPLE and Parents magazine video.

Among their many examples, Bell, 41, explained that she didn't expect her household to get so "loud."

"I guess I thought they're littler people, right? They might be less loud. And they're not," she said. "The volume is 3X what a normal person should be, and the problem is it's not just volume, it's the consistency of noise. It's like having NPR on all the time — so two stations of NPR on all the time — but if it were all questions. No answers, no fun stories, just all questions. And that's a lot."

One thing Shepard, 46, listed is that clutter comes with raising kids.