Dax Shepard on Why He Told His Daughters Not to Reveal Mom Kristen Bell Voiced Anna in Frozen

Dax Shepard is keeping it real!

While chatting with Justin Timberlake on the latest episode of his popular podcast series, Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, the 46-year-old actor opened up about how he and his wife Kristen Bell try to keep their children grounded, despite being a family in the public eye.

Detailing that he worries about how the pair's careers will affect their two daughters — Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 6 — when it comes to making friends, Shepard told Timberlake, 39, that he once even had to tell his two girls to keep quiet about their mother's role of Anna in Frozen when their community put on a theatrical take on the popular Disney film.

"I had to tell my daughters, I'm like, you cannot tell anyone in this thing that your mom is Princess Anna," Shepard said during the chat. "And I know you're proud, and you should be able to say that, but I'm just warning you that will probably make other kids jealous and they won't know how to handle that feeling."

Bell, 40, has lent her voice to the lovable Disney princess in both Frozen film installments, and Shepard continued explaining how he has worried that the career paths he and his wife chose would make — or break — friendships for his two daughters.

"I have a great fear that kids are gonna hangout with them solely because of that, or resent them because of that," he revealed. "To me, the two options both seem terrible. Either they're gonna have fake friends or they're gonna have people hate them for no reason."

During their chat together, Timberlake resonated with Shepard's story and shared his own similar experience of his son coming face to face with his famous parent's career choice.

"We have the same thing where the kids at school with my 5-year-old are like, 'Your dad is Branch from Trolls,' " Timberlake said. "I guess for guys like us, the hope is that we just keep instilling in them that we've got really fun jobs but it's not who we are. And hopefully, down the road that has more weight to it."

And, as Timberlake also noted, he and his wife Jessica Biel do their best to make sure their two kids — Silas, 5, and newborn Phineas — live a life as normal as possible.