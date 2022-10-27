Dax Shepard Reveals Why He and Kristen Bell Won't Let Their Daughters Have Their Own Phones

Dax Shepard explains why he and Kristen Bell's two daughters complain "all the time" about their policy on phones

Published on October 27, 2022 04:00 PM
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell
Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Dax Shepard isn't into screen time.

The father of two, 47, recently appeared on The Endless Honeymoon podcast hosted by Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher where he talked about how he and wife Kristen Bell feel about their kids having phones.

"We don't have a phone problem 'cause they're not in the mix. And iPods aren't, iPads aren't in the mix and video games," the Armchair Expert podcast host revealed.

"So there's three things in my house that are not happening — those things. And they complain about it all the time," he noted of daughters Delta, 7, and Lincoln, 9. "So-and-so's got it. And I go, 'Yeah, but you gotta swimming pool and you got a dirt bike.'"

It's also important to the couple that their kids know that the "world is enormous," noting that they don't want their daughters to "reduce it to a seven-inch screen."

"I don't want your focus to be on a seven-inch thing when the world is all around you," he continued, acknowledging it's "frustrating" for his daughters to see his point.

"But look, you get to play with it at your friend's house. I'm not saying you can't play video games when you go out and about in the world. You do whatever you want to do, but doesn't happen here."

"We have a bunch of other s--t that your friends are jealous of, So it's like 'no one gets everything' and that," he reasoned.

Asked if there's an age they'd reach where he might change his mind, Shepard said he's "not committing to that."

Actors Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell arrive at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "CHiPS" at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 20, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

"I'm not committing to that. They want me to commit to that and then I just say, 'Well, it's not today, and I'm not a clairvoyant, so I'm not sure when that'll be.'"

Speaking about parents who believe kids can have devices when they can buy them on their own, Shepard said that was a "weird policy my mom had that I do kind of want to enact."

"You go out and make your own money. You buy whatever the f--k you want," he continued. "I'm not in charge of the money you make, to incentivize that pride of having made your own money. That's up to you."

