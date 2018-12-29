Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell‘s daughters are rocking the denim!

In a candid photograph shared by the Parenthood actor, 43, to Instagram on Friday, Delta, 4, and Lincoln, 5½, stand alongside their mom in a parking lot. Bell later shared the same photo on her Instagram page.

The rare snapshot from behind features the girls and Bell, 38, matching in denim jumpsuits and staring at a beige and white Station Wagon.

“Denim on denim on denim on denim on denim on denim on denim gawking at a hot rod wagon. @jaylenosgarage would be SOOO thrilled :)” Shepard captioned the sweet image, tagging car enthusiast and former television host Jay Leno.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell John Parra/Getty Images

The parents rarely share photographs of their young daughters’ faces, often taking many snapshots from behind and blurring or covering their faces.

Recently, Bell shared a sweet shot of their kids soaking up the sun at Glamis Sand Dunes in southern California. The artsy photo of the girls shows them from the back, dressed in swimsuits and playing with toys on a blanket.

“Caked with sand on every inch, unshowered for 5 days, and loving that sand dune life #glamis #camping,” Bell captioned the snapshot.

Shepard previously opened up about his daughters’ sense of adventure, telling Seth Meyers of his family of four, “We go to the sand dunes on all of our vacations to go off-roading.”

Meyers then held up a photo Shepard shared to Instagram in November, of a dune buggy in the air, and asked if his girls join their dad for the fun.

“I have car seats strapped to the back,” the CHiPs actor joked, adding, “I strap their car seats into the five-point harness and then the car seats have a little harness and they have these cute earmuffs.”

In October, Bell chatted with PEOPLE about how Delta is “incredibly destructive” and “wants to touch everything” at the moment.