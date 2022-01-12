Selling Sunset's Davina Potratz Shuts Down Claims Costar Christine Quinn Faked Her Pregnancy

"Christine was absolutely pregnant. I saw her belly. She called me from the hospital the day she gave birth. I saw her C-section scar," said the Oppenheim Group broker

Selling Sunset's Davina Potratz says rumors that Christine Quinn faked her pregnancy are "f----- up."

While appearing on a recent episode of the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat, Potratz, 44, defended her costar, who welcomed her first child — a baby boy named Christian Georges Dumontet — with husband Christian Richard in May.

"Christine was absolutely pregnant. I saw her belly. She called me from the hospital the day she gave birth. I saw her C-section scar," Potratz said on the podcast.

"We were on FaceTime. She absolutely was pregnant and gave birth to her son. She's very lean and is blessed to have a slender body and sometimes people just bounce back very quickly "

Potratz added: "That's not fair. It's really hurtful. She was really hurt about that... She really did give birth to her son and that's f----- up."

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE last year, Quinn, 34, opened up about becoming a new mom.

Speaking in the interview, Quinn shared the story of how her and Richard went from the MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet to the delivery room in just 48 hours.

"Everyone's messaging me like, 'Weren't you just on a red carpet?' And I was like, 'Yeah, actually, I was. Yes.' But I mean, that's me and who I am — I'm always kind of going," said Quinn.

Quinn also opened up about what she enjoys most about being a new mother.

"I think the best part of motherhood is just being responsible for this little bundle of joy that's half you and half your partner — and it's been so nice to watch my husband change and evolve; he's just so obsessed with little Baby C," Quinn said.