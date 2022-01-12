Selling Sunset's Davina Potratz Shuts Down Claims Costar Christine Quinn Faked Her Pregnancy

"Christine was absolutely pregnant. I saw her belly. She called me from the hospital the day she gave birth. I saw her C-section scar," said the Oppenheim Group broker
By Natasha Dado January 12, 2022 12:10 PM
Advertisement
Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty; Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Selling Sunset's Davina Potratz says rumors that Christine Quinn faked her pregnancy are "f----- up."

While appearing on a recent episode of the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat, Potratz, 44, defended her costar, who welcomed her first child — a baby boy named Christian Georges Dumontet  — with husband Christian Richard in May.

"Christine was absolutely pregnant. I saw her belly. She called me from the hospital the day she gave birth. I saw her C-section scar," Potratz said on the podcast.

"We were on FaceTime. She absolutely was pregnant and gave birth to her son. She's very lean and is blessed to have a slender body and sometimes people just bounce back very quickly "

Potratz added: "That's not fair. It's really hurtful. She was really hurt about that... She really did give birth to her son and that's f----- up."

RELATED: Christine Quinn Says 'There's Definitely Favoritism' in the Selling Sunset Editing Room

Credit: Christine Quinn/Instagram

RELATED: Work Hard, Play Harder! The Selling Sunset Cast Is Just as Fun IRL as They Are on TV

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE last year, Quinn, 34, opened up about becoming a new mom.

Speaking in the interview, Quinn shared the story of how her and Richard went from the MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet to the delivery room in just 48 hours.

"Everyone's messaging me like, 'Weren't you just on a red carpet?' And I was like, 'Yeah, actually, I was. Yes.' But I mean, that's me and who I am — I'm always kind of going," said Quinn.

Quinn also opened up about what she enjoys most about being a new mother.

"I think the best part of motherhood is just being responsible for this little bundle of joy that's half you and half your partner — and it's been so nice to watch my husband change and evolve; he's just so obsessed with little Baby C," Quinn said.

"I feel like I have my mama bear on now."

© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com