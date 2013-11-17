David Walton and Majandra Delfino Welcome Son Louis Augustus

"Louis (pronounced LOU-ee) is as healthy as can be," Walton tells PEOPLE. "We couldn't be happier with our very early Christmas gift."

It’s a boy — a bit early!

Actors David Walton and Majandra Delfino welcomed their second child — a month before his due date — at 9:08 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, they tell PEOPLE exclusively.

In Ojai, Calif. at the time, the couple were caught off-guard when their son “decided to begin his journey into the world” weeks ahead of his anticipated arrival.

Following an “action-packed trip back to Los Angeles” — which included one quick hospital visit and a “close call on the side of the road” — Louis Augustus Walton arrived at Cedars-Sinai weighing in at 8 lbs., 7 oz.

“Louis (pronounced LOU-ee) is as healthy as can be,” Walton, who recently appeared on New Girl and stars on NBC’s About a Boy early next year, tells PEOPLE. “We couldn’t be happier with our very early Christmas gift.”

Walton, 35, and Delfino, 32, are already parents to 17-month-old daughter Cecilia Delphine.

Baby Louis’ premature birth wasn’t the only surprise. In June, Delfino admitted that while she and Walton were not finding out the sex prior to delivery, they were betting on a baby girl.

“My husband’s got so many sisters that we feel it’s in his genetics to just make girls,” the actress — whose CBS sitcom Friends with Better Lives premieres mid-season — said.