David Walton and Majandra Delfino Welcome Daughter Cecilia Delphine

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Cecilia Delphine Walton, on Thursday, June 14 in Los Angeles, they tell PEOPLE exclusively.

It’s a girl for David Walton and Majandra Delfino!

“We’re in love with her and are having a lot of fun with our new family member,” the couple tell PEOPLE of their bundle of joy, who weighed in at 9 lbs., 3 oz.

Walton, 33, and former Roswell star Delfino, who wed in March 2011 in Miami, announced the pregnancy last January.

Delfino, 31, most recently appeared on ABC Family’s State of Georgia, while Walton starred opposite Amanda Peet on NBC sitcom Bent.