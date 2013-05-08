David Walliams and Lara Stone Welcome Baby
Dave M. Benett/Getty
David Walliams and Lara Stone have welcomed their first child.
The model, 29, reportedly gave birth to a baby boy over the weekend, Vogue U.K. reports.
“So many beautiful messages saying congratulations. Thanks everyone…” Walliams, 41, Tweeted Tuesday.
The Britain’s Got Talent judge and Stone, who’s graced the cover of Vogue and been the face of Calvin Klein, were married in May 2010.
The couple announced the pregnancy in November.
“Some wonderful news. My beautiful wife Lara is pregnant,” Walliams said at the time. “We are having a baby! It is due next year and we both couldn’t be happier.”
— Sarah Michaud