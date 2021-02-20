Cruz Beckham Turns 16! David and Victoria Beckham Celebrate Their Son's Birthday: 'So Proud'

Happy 16th Birthday, Cruz Beckham!

On Saturday, the teenager was showered with love on social media as his family shared sweet birthday tributes for him on his special day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy 16th Birthday to my little man... Have the most amazing day, dad is so proud of you ❤️ love you always and forever ❤️ sorry about the singing 🤪," dad David Beckham shared on Instagram alongside a video montage of photos set to the Friends theme song.

Mom Victoria Beckham also shared a video montage, with the Jackson 5's "I Want You Back" playing in the background. "Happy Birthday!! @cruzbeckham we all love u so much xxxx We are so proud of the man you have turned into! So sweet and so kind x we love you x kisses," the designer wrote on Instagram.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Cruz is David and Victoria Beckham's third son. The couple also shares sons Brooklyn, 21, and Romeo, 18, as well as 9-year-old daughter Harper Seven.

The birthday boy's big brothers also made sure to wish their sibling a happy birthday. Romeo posted an adorable throwback photo of the duo playing soccer together.

"Happy 16th lil bro hope you have the best day ♥️ love u xx @cruzbeckham," he captioned the image.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn — a photographer — shared an artsy photo he took of Cruz shaving in the mirror. "Happy 16th birthday Cruz x love you so much lil bro ❤️❤️," he wrote.

Brooklyn recently got engaged to actress Nicola Peltz, who also wished her future brother-in-law a Happy Birthday on her Instagram Story.

"I love you so much! You're so special!!" she wrote alongside a photo of the pair together.

Image zoom Credit: Nicola Peltz/Instagram

While the Beckham children are growing up quickly, they still like to give their mom a hard time. Over the holidays, Victoria shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes video from the family Christmas card photoshoot.