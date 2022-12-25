David and Victoria Beckham Celebrate Christmas with Matching Family PJs: 'Beckham Family Tradition'

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham are surrounded by the ones they love this Christmas.

The fashion designer and soccer player celebrated the holiday with three of their four children, as seen on Instagram on Christmas Eve. "Dad keeping up the Beckham family tradition!" Victoria wrote.

The former Spice Girl, 48, posted pics of her hubby along with sons Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 17, and daughter Harper, 11. Not pictured was Victoria herself, who presumably took the photographs, and eldest son Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham, 23.

As expected, the Beckhams fashionably celebrated the holiday. The family wore chic, silk Christmas PJs that had each family member's initials monogrammed on the breast pocket.

Missing in action was their eldest son, Brooklyn, who seemed to have celebrated the holiday with his new bride, Nicola Peltz-Beckham by his side.

Brooklyn shared a black-and-white photo of himself kissing Nicola on the cheek and a second photo in color of the two of them with their Christmas tree. "Merry Christmas Eve from me and my baby xx," he wrote on Instagram.

In October, Victoria held her first fashion show during Paris Fashion Week, which also marked her first runway event since the pandemic, as she presented her Spring/Summer 2023 line

"I love you all so much x," she captioned a family photo shared to her Instagram feed.

The designer mom of four also shared more photos from the special event on her Instagram Story, where her kids posed with other members of her family who were also in attendance.

Parents Jacqueline and Anthony Adams were there showing their support, as well as Victoria's sister, Louise Adams.

Brooklyn and Nicola posed sweetly with his grandparents in one photo, while he, Romeo and Cruz posed together in another.

Courtesy

The fashion designer caught up with Today in October to discuss her son Brooklyn's wedding day in April. The wedding took place in Palm Beach, Fla., where Brooklyn married Nicola, whom he first met in 2019 and proposed to a year later.

"It was a beautiful wedding," Victoria said. "As a mother, to see my son so happy means so much. What more can you ask for?"

"We're a very close family," Victoria said. "It's all about communication and being present as a parent. I love to work, I love what I do in fashion and beauty. But being a parent, being a good mom, is my No. 1 job. But they're amazing, they work hard, they're good, sweet, kind human beings, and that's what you want to do as a parent."