David and Victoria Beckham Take All Four Kids on Family Vacation to Miami: 'A Beautiful Week'

David and Victoria Beckham are soaking up the sun in Florida.

The couple enjoyed a family vacation to the Sunshine State this week, taking their four children on boat rides and into the Everglades as David, 44, continues building his Miami-based soccer club.

“Thank you Miami what a beautiful week, creating special memories & so excited @intermiamicf so many more to come,” David captioned a family photo.

The group shot, which was also shared by Victoria, featured the couple posing with their sons Brooklyn Joseph, 20, Romeo James, 16, Cruz David, 14, and 7-year-old daughter Harper Seven.

“We ❤️ Miami x Kisses x 🇺🇸,” Victoria, 45, captioned her photo.

David, the former captain of England’s national team, is the director of soccer operations for the up-and-coming Inter Miami football club, which is still looking to find a home in Florida, according to ESPN.

The team doesn’t yet have a manager or roster, but has reportedly made a few hires so far, with David dropping in periodically to get work done.

Image zoom Harper Seven Beckham David Beckham/Instagram

The family appeared to tag along for his latest trip, with David sharing a slew of snaps chronicling their day in the sunshine, including a photo of Harper fishing, selfies with Harper, Cruz, Brooklyn and Victoria, and a photo of Romeo leaping off a boat and into the water.

Image zoom David and Cruz Beckham

Image zoom Romeo Beckham David Beckham/Instagram

Victoria also shared a sweet video of the soccer star giving Harper a peck on the lips as the two enjoy a windy boat ride.

The quality family time comes a week after the Beckhams joined forces to cheer on David as he played in the Manchester United vs. Bayern Munich “Treble Reunion” charity match in England.

Image zoom Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

Harper and Cruz joined their dad on the soccer field ahead of the game, while Victoria, Brooklyn, and his girlfriend, 21-year-old model Hana Cross, watched from the stands.

“So proud to see @davidbeckham back at Old Trafford today!! X He’s still got it!!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 kisses x VB,” Victoria captioned a photo of her hubby celebrating after he scored a goal.

The retired athlete and the former Spice Girl tied the knot in 1999.